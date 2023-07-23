Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Yankees on Sunday, July 23

The Kansas City Royals (28-72) and the New York Yankees (52-47) will wrap their three-game weekend series on Sunday, July 23. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Kansas City will send Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.05 ERA) to the mound, while New York counters with Luis Severino (1-4, 6.66 ERA).

The Yankees are the -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5. Kansas City will continue its road trip once this series ends. They will begin a three-game divisional series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. New York gets a rest day Monday before hosting the New York Mets for a brief two-game Subway Series.

Royals-Yankees picks: Sunday, July 23

Injury report

Royals

Day-to-day: SP Ryan Yarbrough (hamstring)

Out: SP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder), 1B Matt Beaty (concussion)

Yankees

Day-to-day: OF Harrison Bader (ribs)

Out: OF Jake Bauers (shoulder), OF Aaron Judge (toe), C Jose Trevino (wrist), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Lyles vs. Luis Severino

Lyles will start his 19th game of the season. He has been better recently than his overall stat line suggests, allowing just one combined earned run over his last 11 innings. Lyles pitched six shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers his last time out, allowing just three hits. He struck out four and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

After starting the season on the IL, Severino will take the mound for the 11th time on Sunday. After back-to-back performances allowing seven earned runs, he settled down his last time out against the Los Angeles Angels. Severino allowed just one earned run on six hits over six innings. He struck out and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

So far, this series has seen nine and seven runs scored, respectively. The injuries are mounting for the Yankees, and the Royals are unable to be consistent at the plate. The pitching matchup has me leaning toward the over, but I am taking the under with double-digit runs being needed.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Kansas City has dropped four games in a row, while New York has won both in this series. Severino hasn’t gotten off to a great start this year, but the Royals have been the worst team in baseball. I’m not 100% confident that this Yankees team, as it is, can pull off a sweep, but I am officially taking them to win on Sunday.

Pick: Yankees