Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Tigers on Sunday, July 23

The San Diego Padres (48-51) and the Detroit Tigers (44-54) will wrap their three-game series on Sunday, July 23. First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan is set for 12:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Peacock. San Diego will start Joe Musgrove (9-2, 3.16 ERA), while Detroit counters with Alex Faedo (1-4, 6.98 ERA).

The Padres are the -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Once this series ends, San Diego will fly home to welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for a three-game series beginning Monday. Detroit will stay at home for a rare one-game matchup with the San Francisco Giants that is a makeup for a postponed game originally scheduled for April 16.

Padres-Tigers picks: Sunday, July 23

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Michael Wacha (shoulder), RF Preston Tucker (foot)

Tigers

Out: RP Will Vest (knee)

Starting pitchers

Joe Musgrove vs. Alex Faedo

After beginning the season on the IL, Musgrove will make his 16th appearance of the season on Sunday. He has been the highlight of the Padres rotation in July, winning three straight games. Most recently, Musgrove allowed one earned run on five hits over six innings of work against the Toronto Blue Jays. He struck out seven and walked one to earn his ninth win of the year.

The 27-year-old Faedo will take the mound for the seventh time this season. He has been bouncing between the Majors and Minors, and last started for Detroit on July 7. Faedo allowed seven earned runs on six hits in just 3.2 innings. He struck out and walked two but earned his fourth loss of 2023.

Over/Under pick

Musgrove has been good at limiting opponents on the scoreboard this season, not allowing more than two earned runs in a single appearance in his last six games. Still, Faedo got knocked around his last start, and the Padres are outscoring the Tigers 19-7 in the series so far. We should see at least nine runs scored on Sunday.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The pitching matchup says it all. Faedo got absolutely shelled his last time out and now has to return to the Majors against the Padres, who have won four of their last five games and just scored 14 runs on Saturday. Barring an implosion by Musgrove on the mound, San Diego should complete the sweep.

Pick: Padres