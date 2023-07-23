 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Brazil vs. Panama in 2023 World Cup group stage

Brazil and Panama face off on Monday, July 24. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Grace McDermott
Panama Portraits - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues with a Group F matchup between Brazil and Panama. The match will take place on Monday, July 24 at 7 a.m. ET. The rest of Group F is filled out by France and Jamaica.

Brazil are heavy favorites heading into the match, with -6000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Panama enter at +4500 to win, and a draw comes in at +2000. Brazil won the Copa American in 2022 and enter the tournament confident after a major international win over Germany earlier this year. Panama brings a young team to face off against Brazil’s seasoned squad, and have a steep hill to climb in this contest.

Brazil vs. Panama

Date: Monday, July 24
Start time: 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network