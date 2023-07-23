How to watch Brazil vs. Panama in 2023 World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues with a Group F matchup between Brazil and Panama. The match will take place on Monday, July 24 at 7 a.m. ET. The rest of Group F is filled out by France and Jamaica.

Brazil are heavy favorites heading into the match, with -6000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Panama enter at +4500 to win, and a draw comes in at +2000. Brazil won the Copa American in 2022 and enter the tournament confident after a major international win over Germany earlier this year. Panama brings a young team to face off against Brazil’s seasoned squad, and have a steep hill to climb in this contest.

Brazil vs. Panama

Date: Monday, July 24

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.