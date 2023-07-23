How to watch Germany vs. Morocco in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup continues with a Group H matchup between Germany and Morocco at 4:30 a.m. ET on Monday, July 24. Group H is filled out by Colombia and South Korea.

Germany enter as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at -1400. Morocco come in at +2800, with the draw set at +1100. Germany are ranked No. 2 in the FIFA rankings and are consistent World Cup contenders, while this mark’s Morocco’s first-ever women’s World Cup appearance. They went 0-2-1 in the World Cup warm-up matches.

Germany vs. Morocco

Date: Monday, July 24

Start time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.