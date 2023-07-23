 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Germany vs. Morocco in 2023 World Cup group stage

Germany and Morocco face off on Monday, July 24. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Grace McDermott
Germany Portraits - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Matt King - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The 2023 women’s World Cup continues with a Group H matchup between Germany and Morocco at 4:30 a.m. ET on Monday, July 24. Group H is filled out by Colombia and South Korea.

Germany enter as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at -1400. Morocco come in at +2800, with the draw set at +1100. Germany are ranked No. 2 in the FIFA rankings and are consistent World Cup contenders, while this mark’s Morocco’s first-ever women’s World Cup appearance. They went 0-2-1 in the World Cup warm-up matches.

Germany vs. Morocco

Date: Monday, July 24
Start time: 4:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

