Brazil vs. Panama picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Brazil and Panama get their 2023 women’s World Cup campaigns underway Monday when the two sides meet up in Group F play. We’ve already seen one shock result in this group with Jamaica drawing France. Could Panama play spoiler as well in what many consider to be the toughest group in the competition?

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil v. Panama

Date: Monday, July 24

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Brazil: -6000

Draw: +2200

Panama: +4000

Moneyline pick: Brazil -6000

There are a lot of spots in this tournament where upsets can happen. This doesn’t seem to be on of them. Brazil are entering this World Cup with wins over Germany and Chile after a string of poor results. They’ll also be confident and determined to start legend Marta’s final World Cup off in style. On the flip side, Panama just got blasted by Spain and Japan ahead of the competition with a -12 goal differential across both matches.

Panama did have a 1-1 draw against Colombia but this team clearly isn’t built to handle more talented teams. Taking Brazil against the spread (-2.5 at -235 and -3.5 +100) is the best way to get value for what should be an easy three points for the South American side.