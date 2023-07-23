Germany vs. Morocco picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Intro
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Germany v. Morocco
Date: Monday, July 24
Time: 4:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Germany: -1200
Draw: +1000
Morocco: +2500
Moneyline pick: Germany -1200
The oddsmakers have understandably put some big lines up at the World Cup, but the competition has actually been much better than these lines suggest. This is another spot where Germany is the superior team but Morocco comes into the tournament with a string of interesting results. The Lionesses of Atlas have draws over Italy and Switzerland recently, along with a 1-0 loss to a Jamaica team that just drew with France. Germany, on the other hand, lost to Zambia and Brazil in the lead-up to the World Cup and had a 2-1 win over Vietnam.
It’s hard to pick against the German side, but there some good value spots with Morocco. Taking the underdogs on the double chance comes in at +700, while taking Morocco on the spread is also potentially strong (+2.5 at -135). Germany could sneak by on the moneyline but this looks to be another close contest.