Germany vs. Morocco picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Germany v. Morocco

Date: Monday, July 24

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Germany: -1200

Draw: +1000

Morocco: +2500

Moneyline pick: Germany -1200

The oddsmakers have understandably put some big lines up at the World Cup, but the competition has actually been much better than these lines suggest. This is another spot where Germany is the superior team but Morocco comes into the tournament with a string of interesting results. The Lionesses of Atlas have draws over Italy and Switzerland recently, along with a 1-0 loss to a Jamaica team that just drew with France. Germany, on the other hand, lost to Zambia and Brazil in the lead-up to the World Cup and had a 2-1 win over Vietnam.

It’s hard to pick against the German side, but there some good value spots with Morocco. Taking the underdogs on the double chance comes in at +700, while taking Morocco on the spread is also potentially strong (+2.5 at -135). Germany could sneak by on the moneyline but this looks to be another close contest.