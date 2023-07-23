How to watch Italy vs. Argentina in 2023 World Cup group stage

Italy and Argentina kick off play in Group G on Monday, July 24. The two face off at 2 a.m. ET. The rest of Group G is filled out by South Africa and Sweden.

Italy enter as the favorite, installed at -150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Argentina are set at +450, and the draw comes in at +270.

Italy reached the quarterfinals in 2019, but their 2023 team is on the younger and less experienced side. They are led by Roma’s Manuela Giugliano on offense. Argentina will attempt to match their male counterparts’ 2022 World Cup championship. They are led by Palmerias’ Yamila Rodriguez, who was the top scorer in the 2022 Copa America.

Italy vs. Argentina

Date: Monday, July 24

Start time: 2 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.