Italy vs. Argentina picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Italy and Argentina face off in a Group G matchup to start their respective 2023 women’s World Cup campaigns. They will play on Monday, July 24 at 2 a.m. ET. Group G is filled out by Sweden and South Africa.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Italy v. Argentina

Date: Monday, July 24

Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Italy: -150

Draw: +270

Argentina: +450

Moneyline pick: Draw +270

These two teams are well-suited for a low-scoring defensive battle that I see ending in a 0-0 or 1-1 draw. Argentina has allowed just two goals in their last eight international games. Italy had a strong run to the quarterfinals back in 2019, but several members from that roster were left out and replaced by younger options who are talented, but inexperienced on this stage.

Italy has talented strikers in Cristiana Girelli and Valentina Giacinti, but Argentina brings one of the best in the world to the stage in Estefanía Banini. They also boast the top scorer of the 2022 Copa America, Yamila Rodriguez. Argentina are still aiming for their first World Cup win, and I think they escape this one with a draw.