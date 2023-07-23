Perks of winning The Open Championship: What the champion receives

The 151st Open Championship tees off this week from Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. There will be a cut after 36 holes, and the Sunday winner will boast a major championship as well as some nice perks to go along with the bragging rights.

The winner of the British Open will receive $3 million in prize money from a $16.5 million purse. The runner-up takes home $1.7 million, and the third place finisher will get $1 million. The winner of the Open Championship also receives the Claret Jug, the tournament’s trophy. He can keep the Jug for one year and must return it at the next Open, at which point he receives a replica to keep.

The winning golfer will also earn 600 FedExCup points and 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, as well as a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and a five-year exemption into the other three majors. Open Championship winners are eligible to continue to return to the major until they turn 60.

Below are all the hard-won perks of winning the 2023 British Open Championship beyond the prize money.

Perks of winning the Open Championship