How much will the winner of the 2023 Open Championship receive?

The winner of the 2023 Open Championship will receive more money than any other champion in the tournament’s history. The purse increased from $14 million in 2022 to $16.5 million in 2023, of which the winner will receive $3 million. The runner-up takes home $1.7 million, and the third-place finisher comes home with a cool $1 million.

The winner of The Open also receives a list of perks and goodies as long as any tournament in the game. While it’s not the lifetime exemption that comes with a win at The Masters, every winner of the Claret Jug is exempt for The Open until they are 60 years of age.

A victory also means you’re exempt on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2028 season, and you’re in the field for the other three majors until 2028 as well. The 100 Official World Golf Ranking points and 600 FedEx Cup points, plus the spot in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, are a few more cherries on top of the sundae.

Unlike any other tournament in golf, those that fail to make the cut still get a paycheck at The Open. Golf Digest is reporting the players who don’t make the cut will earn between $8,500 and $12,000.

Here is the complete list of prize money for the 2023 Open Championship from St Andrews:

Winner: $3,000,000

2: $1,708,000

3: $1,095,000

4: $851,000

5: $684,500

6: $593,000

7: $509,500

8: $429,700

9: $377,000

10: $340,500

11: $310,000

12: $274,700

13: $258,300

14: $241,800

15: $224,800

16: $206,600

17: $196,600

18: $187,500

19: $179,600

20: $171,100

21: $163,100

22: $155,000

23: $146,700

24: $138,500

25: $133,800

26: $128,000

27: $123,300

28: $119,100

29: $113,900

30: $108,000

31: $104,500

32: $99,200

33: $95,700

34: $93,000

35: $89,800

36: $86,200

37: $82,200

38: $78,000

39: $75,200

40: $72,800

41: $69,800

42: $66,400

43: $63,400

44: $59,800

45: $56,400

46: $53,400

47: $51,300

48: $49,300

49: $47,000

50: $45,900

51: $44,900

52: $44,100

53: $43,400

54: $42,800

55: $42,100

56: $41,500

57: $41,100

58: $40,800

59: $40,500

60: $40,200

61: $40,000

62: $39,800

63: $39,600

64: $39,400

65: $39,200

66: $38,900

67: $38,600

68: $38,300

69: $38,000

70: $37,800