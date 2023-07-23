How much will the winner of the 2023 Open Championship receive?

The winner of the 2023 Open Championship will receive more money than any other champion in the tournament’s history. The purse increased from $14 million in 2022 to $16.5 million in 2023, of which the winner will receive $3 million. The runner-up takes home $1.7 million, and the third-place finisher comes home with a cool $1 million.
The winner of The Open also receives a list of perks and goodies as long as any tournament in the game. While it’s not the lifetime exemption that comes with a win at The Masters, every winner of the Claret Jug is exempt for The Open until they are 60 years of age.
A victory also means you’re exempt on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2028 season, and you’re in the field for the other three majors until 2028 as well. The 100 Official World Golf Ranking points and 600 FedEx Cup points, plus the spot in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, are a few more cherries on top of the sundae.
Unlike any other tournament in golf, those that fail to make the cut still get a paycheck at The Open. Golf Digest is reporting the players who don’t make the cut will earn between $8,500 and $12,000.
Here is the complete list of prize money for the 2023 Open Championship from St Andrews:
Winner: $3,000,000
2: $1,708,000
3: $1,095,000
4: $851,000
5: $684,500
6: $593,000
7: $509,500
8: $429,700
9: $377,000
10: $340,500
11: $310,000
12: $274,700
13: $258,300
14: $241,800
15: $224,800
16: $206,600
17: $196,600
18: $187,500
19: $179,600
20: $171,100
21: $163,100
22: $155,000
23: $146,700
24: $138,500
25: $133,800
26: $128,000
27: $123,300
28: $119,100
29: $113,900
30: $108,000
31: $104,500
32: $99,200
33: $95,700
34: $93,000
35: $89,800
36: $86,200
37: $82,200
38: $78,000
39: $75,200
40: $72,800
41: $69,800
42: $66,400
43: $63,400
44: $59,800
45: $56,400
46: $53,400
47: $51,300
48: $49,300
49: $47,000
50: $45,900
51: $44,900
52: $44,100
53: $43,400
54: $42,800
55: $42,100
56: $41,500
57: $41,100
58: $40,800
59: $40,500
60: $40,200
61: $40,000
62: $39,800
63: $39,600
64: $39,400
65: $39,200
66: $38,900
67: $38,600
68: $38,300
69: $38,000
70: $37,800