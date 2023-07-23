 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR starting lineup: How HighPoint.com 400 odds moved after William Byron claimed Pocono pole

William Byron claimed the pole for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. We break down how odds moved for the favorites.

By David Fucillo
William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 22, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. William Byron claimed pole position and Martin Truex, Jr. will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA Network.

Ahead of qualifying, Truex, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin were co-favorites to win Sunday’s race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming out of qualifying, Hamlin is the sole favorite at +450, and Truex and Kyle Larson now follow at +600. Byron is +700 in the pole and Busch is +800. Last year’s winner, Chase Elliott slipped from +1200 to +2500.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 starting lineup + odds

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 William Byron 24 +700 +900
2 Martin Truex Jr 19 +600 +550
3 Kyle Larson 5 +600 +750
4 Kevin Harvick 4 +1000 +1600
5 Christopher Bell 20 +1800 +1400
6 Joey Logano 22 +1800 +1600
7 Tyler Reddick 45 +1600 +1400
8 Denny Hamlin 11 +450 +550
9 Austin Cindric 2 +15000 +25000
10 Bubba Wallace 23 +3000 +2800
11 Ty Gibbs 54 +3000 +3500
12 Corey LaJoie 7 +30000 +50000
13 Brad Keselowski 6 +4000 +3500
14 Ryan Blaney 12 +1000 +1100
15 Michael McDowell 34 +25000 +25000
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +15000 +9000
17 Daniel Suarez 99 +4000 +2800
18 Chris Buescher 17 +8000 +6000
19 Justin Haley 31 +25000 +15000
20 Alex Bowman 48 +5000 +3500
21 Ross Chastain 1 +2000 +1200
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +15000 +15000
23 Austin Dillon 3 +10000 +9000
24 Erik Jones 43 +15000 +15000
25 Kyle Busch 8 +800 +550
26 Harrison Burton 21 +50000 +50000
27 Aric Almirola 10 +15000 +13000
28 J.J. Yeley 15 +100000 +100000
29 Chase Briscoe 14 +25000 +25000
30 B.J. McLeod 78 +100000 +100000
31 Cole Custer 51 +80000 +100000
32 Noah Gragson 42 +100000 +100000
33 Ty Dillon 77 +100000 +100000
34 Ryan Preece 41 +25000 +15000
35 Chase Elliott 9 +2500 +1200
36 Todd Gilliland 38 +100000 +100000

