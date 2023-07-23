NASCAR starting lineup: How HighPoint.com 400 odds moved after William Byron claimed Pocono pole

The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. William Byron claimed pole position and Martin Truex, Jr. will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA Network.

Ahead of qualifying, Truex, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin were co-favorites to win Sunday’s race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming out of qualifying, Hamlin is the sole favorite at +450, and Truex and Kyle Larson now follow at +600. Byron is +700 in the pole and Busch is +800. Last year’s winner, Chase Elliott slipped from +1200 to +2500.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.