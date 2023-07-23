 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s HighPoint.com 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway via live online stream.

A general view of the grandstands during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend as the playoffs fast approach. There are six races remaining in the regular season and this weekend the series will run the HighPoint.com 400.

The race gets started at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on USA. If you are not in front of a TV, you can live stream the race at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

William Byron and Martin Truex, Jr. will start on the front row when the green flag drops on Sunday. They are +700 and +600 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, respectively. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win with +450 odds.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 HighPoint.com 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Martin Truex Jr 19
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Tyler Reddick 45
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Austin Cindric 2
10 Bubba Wallace 23
11 Ty Gibbs 54
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Brad Keselowski 6
14 Ryan Blaney 12
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Daniel Suarez 99
18 Chris Buescher 17
19 Justin Haley 31
20 Alex Bowman 48
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
23 Austin Dillon 3
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Kyle Busch 8
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Aric Almirola 10
28 J.J. Yeley 15
29 Chase Briscoe 14
30 B.J. McLeod 78
31 Cole Custer 51
32 Noah Gragson 42
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ryan Preece 41
35 Chase Elliott 9
36 Todd Gilliland 38

