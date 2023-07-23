How to watch NASCAR’s HighPoint.com 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend as the playoffs fast approach. There are six races remaining in the regular season and this weekend the series will run the HighPoint.com 400.

The race gets started at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on USA. If you are not in front of a TV, you can live stream the race at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

William Byron and Martin Truex, Jr. will start on the front row when the green flag drops on Sunday. They are +700 and +600 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, respectively. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win with +450 odds.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup