What time is the 2023 HighPoint.com 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 23 with the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 160 laps running across 400 miles. A year ago, the race finished in 3:15:59. The two years before that it lasted 2:26:49 and 2:50:54, but it was also 20 laps shorter. In 2019 and 2018 it went into overtime which took the race time to three hours.

William Byron claimed pole position for Sunday’s race during Saturday qualifying. He’s installed at +700 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. finished second in qualifying and is installed at +600 to win the race. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win at +450.

A year ago, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished first and second in this race. However, both were disqualified due to a failed post-race inspection. Chase Elliott was bumped up from third to the winner’s spot. This year, he’s +2500 to win the race outright.