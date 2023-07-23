 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 HighPoint.com 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 HighPoint.com 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Sunoco signage and the grandstands during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 23 with the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 160 laps running across 400 miles. A year ago, the race finished in 3:15:59. The two years before that it lasted 2:26:49 and 2:50:54, but it was also 20 laps shorter. In 2019 and 2018 it went into overtime which took the race time to three hours.

William Byron claimed pole position for Sunday’s race during Saturday qualifying. He’s installed at +700 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. finished second in qualifying and is installed at +600 to win the race. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win at +450.

A year ago, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished first and second in this race. However, both were disqualified due to a failed post-race inspection. Chase Elliott was bumped up from third to the winner’s spot. This year, he’s +2500 to win the race outright.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Martin Truex Jr 19
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Tyler Reddick 45
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Austin Cindric 2
10 Bubba Wallace 23
11 Ty Gibbs 54
12 Corey LaJoie 7
13 Brad Keselowski 6
14 Ryan Blaney 12
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Daniel Suarez 99
18 Chris Buescher 17
19 Justin Haley 31
20 Alex Bowman 48
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
23 Austin Dillon 3
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Kyle Busch 8
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Aric Almirola 10
28 J.J. Yeley 15
29 Chase Briscoe 14
30 B.J. McLeod 78
31 Cole Custer 51
32 Noah Gragson 42
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ryan Preece 41
35 Chase Elliott 9
36 Todd Gilliland 38

