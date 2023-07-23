F1 live stream: How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV and online

Formula 1 is at the Hungaroring this weekend for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the race and his long-time rival Max Verstappen will start in the No. 2 position.

The Hungarian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Daniel Ricciardo makes his return to the grid this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix. After two years with McLaren, Ricciardo found himself without a seat for this season, signing on as a reserve driver for Red Bull. He’ll replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season.

Ricciardo won the Hungarian Grand Prix back in 2014 and finished 15th last season with McLaren. The favorite to win this year’s race is, unsurprisingly, Verstappen.

Verstappen and his team are on the verge of a significant record with this weekend’s race. Red Bull has won all 10 races so far this season, and going to back to last year’s finale, that makes it 11 in a row, tying the record for most consecutive team wins. A win on Sunday would set a new milestone.

Verstappen is favored at -225 to win the Hungaroring, per the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at +280 and McLaren’s Lando Norris at +900. The odds for Ricciardo to win are +60000.