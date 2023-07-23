What time is the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 23. The race will air on ESPN. Lewis Hamilton earned pole position for the first time this season after a fantastic last lap in Saturday qualifying, and he and the other drivers will attempt to break Max Verstappen’s ongoing win streak. Verstappen currently sits at five consecutive wins this season.

The race runs 70 laps at Hungaroring in Budapdest. The course is 4.381 km (2.722 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.63 km (190.531 mi). Last year, Verstappen won the race with a time of 1:39:35.912 and edged out second-place Hamilton by 7.834 seconds. The year before, Esteban Ocon won the race with a time of 2:04:43.199 and edged out Hamilton by 2.736 seconds.

In 2020, Hamilton won the race for a third straight year, finishing with a time of 1:36:12.473 and beating out Verstappen by 8.702 seconds. Hamilton had the fastest lap a year ago and has won the race a record eight times.

Despite not earning pole position, Verstappen is the favorite to win at -225 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamilton follows at +280, with Lando Norris coming in at +900.