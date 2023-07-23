 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Group G standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

The women’s World Cup got underway July 20. We break down the results and standings for Group G.

By Teddy Ricketson
Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is underway and going through the group stage. Teams are starting to play their first matches and getting a feel for the strength of their international foes. This year’s Group G consists of Argentina, Italy, South Africa and Sweden, with their first game taking place overnight on July 23 due to the time difference between the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand.

Sweden is the heavy favorite to win the group with +550 odds. Italy follows at +500 with a sizable drop-off from there.Argentina is +1600 and South Africa is +6500.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group G at the 2023 World Cup.

Group G standings

Sweden, 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points
Argentina, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
Italy, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
South Africa, 0-0-L, -1 GD, 0 points

Group G schedule

July 23 — Sweden 2, South Africa 1
July 24 — Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. ET)
July 28 — Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. ET 7/27)
July 29 — Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. ET)
August 2 — Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. ET)
August 2 — South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. ET)

