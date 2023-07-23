Group G standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is underway and going through the group stage. Teams are starting to play their first matches and getting a feel for the strength of their international foes. This year’s Group G consists of Argentina, Italy, South Africa and Sweden, with their first game taking place overnight on July 23 due to the time difference between the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand.

Sweden is the heavy favorite to win the group with +550 odds. Italy follows at +500 with a sizable drop-off from there.Argentina is +1600 and South Africa is +6500.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group G at the 2023 World Cup.

Group G standings

Sweden, 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

Argentina, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Italy, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

South Africa, 0-0-L, -1 GD, 0 points

Group G schedule

July 23 — Sweden 2, South Africa 1

July 24 — Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. ET)

July 28 — Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. ET 7/27)

July 29 — Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. ET)

August 2 — Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. ET)

August 2 — South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. ET)