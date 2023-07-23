Group F standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

Group F has a clear frontrunner as No. 5 France is expected to finish at the top after the group stage wraps up. They’re joined by No. 8 Brazil, No. 43 Jamaica, and No. 52 Panama as CONCACAF will have two representatives in the group battling to advance to the knockout rounds.

DraftKings Sportsbook has France as -200 favorites to top the group with Brazil close behind at +150. Panama comes in last with odds at +25000 to win Group F and +2200 to qualify for the knockouts. France is making their fifth appearance in the WWC and will look to make a deep run to the final, with their best finish coming in 2011 when they secured fourth place. Brazil has never won a WWC title either, finishing in third in 1999 but making a round of 16 exit in their last two go-arounds on the big stage.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group F at the 2023 World Cup.

Group F standings

France, 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

Jamaica, 0-1-0, 0 GD, 1 point

Brazil, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Panama, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Group F schedule

July 23: France 0, Jamaica 0

July 24: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. ET)

July 29: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. ET)

July 29: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. ET)

August 2: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. ET)

August 2: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. ET)