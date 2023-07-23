Tour de France results: Who won 2023 yellow jersey? Who won polka dot mountain jersey? Who won green points jersey?

The 2023 Tour de France came to a close on Sunday, and Jonas Vingegaard repeated as champion. The Danish cyclist took hold of the yellow jersey in Stage 6 and did not relinquish it the rest of the way. He finished seven minutes and 29 seconds ahead of second-place Tadej Pogačar. Adam Yates rounded out the top three three minutes and 27 seconds back of Pogačar.

This year’s race was expected to be a two-man battle between Vingegaard and Pogačar. Ahead of this year’s race, Vingegaard was a +105 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Pogačar was +120. Jai Hindley and Enric Mas Nicolau were next on the odds list at +1400.

It remained a tight duel through the first 15 stages, but things changed dramatically in Stage 16. The cyclists ran the only individual time-trial of the race that day and Vingegaard crushed Pogačar and the rest of the field. While Pogačar finished 1:13 ahead of third-place cyclist Wout van Aert, Vingegaard blew away Pogačar with ease, finishing 1:38 ahead of the Slovenian cyclist.

Vingegaard had a 1:48 overall lead coming out of the time-trial, but there were two mountain stages left for Pogačar to mount a comeback. However, a day later, Vingegaard effectively clinched the yellow jersey after Pogačar collapsed in the Stage 17 mountains. Vingegaard finished fourth for the day but added nearly six minutes of time to his lead and went into Stage 18 with a 7:48 lead on Pogačar.

The Slovenian was slowed in training ahead of the race by a fractured wrist, but Vingegaard handled his business in the closing days to secure the yellow jersey.

Pogačar did manage to win the white youth jersey for a second straight year. Jasper Philipsen claimed the green points jersey and Giulio Ciccone won the polka dot mountain jersey.

Yellow jersey

Jonas Vingegaard — 82 hours, 5 minutes, 42 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 29 seconds back Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 56 seconds back

Green jersey

Jasper Philipsen — 377 points Mads Pedersen — 258 points Bryan Coquard — 203 points

Polka dot jersey

Giulio Ciccone — 106 points Felix Gall — 92 points Jonas Vingegaard — 89 points

White jersey