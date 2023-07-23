How much money does the winner of the 2023 Tour de France receive?

The 2023 Tour de France is coming to a close, with the final stage set to be held on Sunday, July 23. Once the peloton finishes the trek from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris, we will crown the 110th winner of cycling’s biggest event. While the overall winner gets all the fame, several cyclists are due for some big paydays based on where they finish.

The total prize money up for grabs is €2,308,200, the same as the prize money from a year ago. The podium finishers take home the biggest paydays, with €800,000 of the total prize pool earmarked for the top three finishers of the overall race. There were daily stage payouts, and there is more money up for grabs for those winning the green jersey, polka dot jersey, young rider prize and the team prize.

General Classification (yellow jersey) prize money

While the first place finisher takes home €500,000, there is an opportunity to make even more money. Due to incentives, the rider adds on €500 for every stage they won throughout the event to increase their winnings. The top 19 finishers get paid out somewhere between €70,000 and €1,100, with an additional €1,000 up for grabs if they finish the Tour de France above the 160th position.

Yellow jersey winner place: €500,000

2nd place: €200,000

3rd place: €100,000

4th place: €70,000 (David Gaudu)

5th place: €50,000 (Aleksandr Vlasov)

6th place: €23,000 (Romain Bardet)

7th place: €11,500 (Louis Meintjes)

8th place: €7,600 (Alexey Lutsenko)

9th place: €4,500 (Adam Yates)

10th place: €3,800 (Valentin Madouas)

Daily stage payouts

Each day riders compete for a prize pool with first place taking home €11,000, second place taking home €5,500, and so on through 20th place taking home €300. Here’s the full daily payout for each of the 21 stages, which goes only to the first 20 riders across the line.

Stage winner: €11,000

2nd place: €5,500

3rd: €2,800

4th: €1,500

5th: €830

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Points race (green jersey)

Points are awarded throughout the Tour de France based on stage finishing positions. Only the first 15 finishers of each stage are eligible, with the stage winner earning the most and filtering down through the top-15. More points are also available throughout the flat stages to encourage exciting sprint finishes.

The top racers at the end of the points race receive the following payouts at the end of the Tour.

Green jersey winner: €25,000

2nd place: €15,000

3rd place: €10,000

4th place: €4,000

5th place: €3,500

6th place: €3,000

7th place: €2,500

8th place: €2,000

King of the Mountains (polka dot jersey)

The King of the Mountains refers to the best climber in the race. Each stage, outside of select flat stages, typically featured at least one climb. The difficulty of the climb was graded on a scale, and points were awarded for who proceeded up the mountain the quickest. That winner would don the polka dot jersey for the next stage.

The top racers at the end of the King of the Mountains competition receive the following payouts at the end of the Tour.

Polka dot jersey winner: €25,000

2nd place: €15,000

3rd place: €10,000

4th place: €4,000

5th place: €3,500

6th place: €3,000

7th place: €2,500

8th place: €2,000

Young rider (white jersey)

This award was made to put a spotlight on the future of the sport. Riders had to be born on or after January 1, 1998 to qualify for this year. From that pool, these positions are determined by their finish in the general classification standings.

The top four racers at the end of the Young Rider competition receive the following payouts at the end of the Tour.

White jersey winner: €20,000

2nd place: €15,000

3rd place: €10,000

4th place: €5,000

Team prize money

This year, teams in the Tour de France were made up of eight riders each. They were awarded points based on their finishing positions for each stage. Based on these totals, the top-five overall teams themselves will be awarded a payout to be split amongst the members.

But the big prizes are at the end of the race, with the top five teams receiving the following bonuses.

1st place: €50,000

2nd place: €30,000

3rd place: €20,000

4th place: €12,000

5th place: €8,000