Tour de France, Stage 21: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France comes to a close on Sunday with the traditional ride into Paris. The peloton will start Stage 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET and the cyclists will arrive on the Champs-Élysées at around 1:30 p.m. The stage will air on Peacock and NBC will offer a replay at 5 p.m.

When the stage concludes, Jonas Vingegaard will formally clinch the general classification and stand atop the podium in Paris with the yellow jersey. He holds a 7:29 lead on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar, which will not be overcome on the mostly flat final stage. The course features one categorized climb at the 43 mile mark, but it will last 1.3 kilometers at 6.5%. The final 70 or so kilometers will be mostly flat.

Sunday will be a coronation with nothing of real significance still to be determined. Vingegaard has secured the yellow jersey, Jasper Philipsen has claimed the green jersey as points leader, Giulio Ciccone has clinched the polka dot jersey as the mountain leader, and Pogačar has secured the white jersey as the best rider under 26 years of age.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC (only showing a 5 p.m. ET encore)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 79 hours, 16 minutes, 38 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 29 seconds back Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 56 seconds back Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 23 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez — 13 minutes, 17 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 21 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jasper Philipsen -200 Dylan Groenewegen +500 Mads Pedersen +550 Sam Welsford +2000 Christophe Laporte +2500 Biniam Girmay +2500 Kasper Asgreen +3500 Jordi Meeus +3500 Bryan Coquard +4000 Mathieu van der Poel +4000 Alexander Kristoff +4000 Matej Mohoric +6500 Cees Bol +6500 Victor Campenaerts +8000 Matteo Trentin +8000 Michael Morkov +10000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +10000 Remi Cavagna +13000 Soren Waerenskjold +13000 Peter Sagan +13000 Jasper Stuyven +13000 Luca Mozzato +15000 Fred Wright +15000 Nils Politt +15000 Julian Alaphilippe +20000 Yves Lampaert +20000 Danny Van Poppel +20000 Stefan Kung +20000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +20000 Alberto Bettiol +20000 Tadej Pogacar +20000 Jasper de Buyst +20000 Nikias Arndt +20000 Luka Mezgec +20000 Soren Kragh Andersen +25000 Florian Vermeersch +25000 Corbin Strong +30000 Jonas Abrahamsen +30000 Anthony Turgis +30000 Matis Louvel +40000 Rasmus Tiller +40000 Tom Pidcock +40000 Mike Teunissen +40000 Alex Aranburu +40000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +40000 Axel Zingle +50000 Simon Clarke +50000 Georg Zimmermann +50000 Omar Fraile +50000 Krists Neilands +50000 Quinten Hermans +50000 Marco Haller +50000 Alexey Lutsenko +50000 Nils Eekhoff +50000 Alex Kirsch +50000 Pierre Latour +50000 Mattias Skjelmose +50000 Hugo Houle +50000 Bob Jungels +60000 Tony Gallopin +80000 Neilson Powless +80000 Stan Dewulf +80000 Benoit Cosnefroy +80000 Elmar Reinders +80000 Giulio Ciccone +80000 Dries Devenyns +80000 John Degenkolb +80000 Daniel Oss +80000 Gianni Moscon +80000 Dion Smith +80000 Jonas Gregaard +80000 Oliver Naesen +80000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +80000 Rui Costa +80000 Alexander Edmondson +80000 Valentin Madouas +80000 Frederik Frison +80000 Mikkel Bjerg +80000 Jenthe Biermans +80000 Valentin Ferron +80000 Thibaut Pinot +80000 Michal Kwiatkowski +80000 Quentin Pacher +80000 Maxim Van Gils +80000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000 Warren Barguil +80000 Jonas Vingegaard +80000 Guillaume Boivin +80000 Jonas Rickaert +80000 Tim Declercq +80000 Gorka Izagirre +100000 Patrick Konrad +100000 Lilian Calmejane +100000 Dylan Teuns +100000 Jonathan Castroviejo +100000 Nick Schultz +100000 Tiesj Benoot +100000 Ben O'Connor +100000 Dylan Van Baarle +100000 Nathan Van Hooydonck +100000 Silvan Dillier +100000 Vegard Stake Laengen +100000 Lawson Craddock +100000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +100000 Lars van den Berg +100000 Nans Peters +100000 Clement Champoussin +100000 Anthony Delaplace +100000 Kevin Vermaerke +100000 Yevgeniy Federov +100000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +100000 Anthon Charmig +100000 Michael Gogl +100000 Ramon Sinkeldam +100000 Kevin Geniets +100000 Adrien Petit +100000 Marc Soler +100000 Luke Durbridge +100000 Felix Gall +100000 Ion Izagirre +100000 Laurent Pichon +100000 Felix Grossschartner +100000 Chris Harper +100000 Egan Bernal +100000 Pello Bilbao +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300