Tour de France, Stage 21: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France comes to a close on Sunday with the traditional ride into Paris. The peloton will start Stage 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET and the cyclists will arrive on the Champs-Élysées at around 1:30 p.m. The stage will air on Peacock and NBC will offer a replay at 5 p.m.
When the stage concludes, Jonas Vingegaard will formally clinch the general classification and stand atop the podium in Paris with the yellow jersey. He holds a 7:29 lead on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar, which will not be overcome on the mostly flat final stage. The course features one categorized climb at the 43 mile mark, but it will last 1.3 kilometers at 6.5%. The final 70 or so kilometers will be mostly flat.
Sunday will be a coronation with nothing of real significance still to be determined. Vingegaard has secured the yellow jersey, Jasper Philipsen has claimed the green jersey as points leader, Giulio Ciccone has clinched the polka dot jersey as the mountain leader, and Pogačar has secured the white jersey as the best rider under 26 years of age.
TV schedule
Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 10:10 a.m. ET
TV channel: NBC (only showing a 5 p.m. ET encore)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 79 hours, 16 minutes, 38 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 29 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 56 seconds back
- Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 23 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez — 13 minutes, 17 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 21 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jasper Philipsen
|-200
|Dylan Groenewegen
|+500
|Mads Pedersen
|+550
|Sam Welsford
|+2000
|Christophe Laporte
|+2500
|Biniam Girmay
|+2500
|Kasper Asgreen
|+3500
|Jordi Meeus
|+3500
|Bryan Coquard
|+4000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+4000
|Alexander Kristoff
|+4000
|Matej Mohoric
|+6500
|Cees Bol
|+6500
|Victor Campenaerts
|+8000
|Matteo Trentin
|+8000
|Michael Morkov
|+10000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+10000
|Remi Cavagna
|+13000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+13000
|Peter Sagan
|+13000
|Jasper Stuyven
|+13000
|Luca Mozzato
|+15000
|Fred Wright
|+15000
|Nils Politt
|+15000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+20000
|Yves Lampaert
|+20000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+20000
|Stefan Kung
|+20000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+20000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+20000
|Tadej Pogacar
|+20000
|Jasper de Buyst
|+20000
|Nikias Arndt
|+20000
|Luka Mezgec
|+20000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+25000
|Florian Vermeersch
|+25000
|Corbin Strong
|+30000
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|+30000
|Anthony Turgis
|+30000
|Matis Louvel
|+40000
|Rasmus Tiller
|+40000
|Tom Pidcock
|+40000
|Mike Teunissen
|+40000
|Alex Aranburu
|+40000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+40000
|Axel Zingle
|+50000
|Simon Clarke
|+50000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+50000
|Omar Fraile
|+50000
|Krists Neilands
|+50000
|Quinten Hermans
|+50000
|Marco Haller
|+50000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+50000
|Nils Eekhoff
|+50000
|Alex Kirsch
|+50000
|Pierre Latour
|+50000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+50000
|Hugo Houle
|+50000
|Bob Jungels
|+60000
|Tony Gallopin
|+80000
|Neilson Powless
|+80000
|Stan Dewulf
|+80000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+80000
|Elmar Reinders
|+80000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+80000
|Dries Devenyns
|+80000
|John Degenkolb
|+80000
|Daniel Oss
|+80000
|Gianni Moscon
|+80000
|Dion Smith
|+80000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+80000
|Oliver Naesen
|+80000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+80000
|Rui Costa
|+80000
|Alexander Edmondson
|+80000
|Valentin Madouas
|+80000
|Frederik Frison
|+80000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+80000
|Jenthe Biermans
|+80000
|Valentin Ferron
|+80000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+80000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+80000
|Quentin Pacher
|+80000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+80000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+80000
|Warren Barguil
|+80000
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+80000
|Guillaume Boivin
|+80000
|Jonas Rickaert
|+80000
|Tim Declercq
|+80000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+100000
|Patrick Konrad
|+100000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+100000
|Dylan Teuns
|+100000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+100000
|Nick Schultz
|+100000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+100000
|Ben O'Connor
|+100000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+100000
|Nathan Van Hooydonck
|+100000
|Silvan Dillier
|+100000
|Vegard Stake Laengen
|+100000
|Lawson Craddock
|+100000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+100000
|Lars van den Berg
|+100000
|Nans Peters
|+100000
|Clement Champoussin
|+100000
|Anthony Delaplace
|+100000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+100000
|Yevgeniy Federov
|+100000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+100000
|Anthon Charmig
|+100000
|Michael Gogl
|+100000
|Ramon Sinkeldam
|+100000
|Kevin Geniets
|+100000
|Adrien Petit
|+100000
|Marc Soler
|+100000
|Luke Durbridge
|+100000
|Felix Gall
|+100000
|Ion Izagirre
|+100000
|Laurent Pichon
|+100000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+100000
|Chris Harper
|+100000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Pello Bilbao
|+100000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300