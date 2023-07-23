 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 21: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Felix Gall of Austria and Ag2R Citroën Team, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow leader jersey, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White best young jersey during the stage twenty of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 133.5km stage from Belfort to Le Markstein 1192m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2023 in Le Markstein, France. Photo by Etienne Garnier - Pool/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France comes to a close on Sunday with the traditional ride into Paris. The peloton will start Stage 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET and the cyclists will arrive on the Champs-Élysées at around 1:30 p.m. The stage will air on Peacock and NBC will offer a replay at 5 p.m.

When the stage concludes, Jonas Vingegaard will formally clinch the general classification and stand atop the podium in Paris with the yellow jersey. He holds a 7:29 lead on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar, which will not be overcome on the mostly flat final stage. The course features one categorized climb at the 43 mile mark, but it will last 1.3 kilometers at 6.5%. The final 70 or so kilometers will be mostly flat.

Sunday will be a coronation with nothing of real significance still to be determined. Vingegaard has secured the yellow jersey, Jasper Philipsen has claimed the green jersey as points leader, Giulio Ciccone has clinched the polka dot jersey as the mountain leader, and Pogačar has secured the white jersey as the best rider under 26 years of age.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 10:10 a.m. ET
TV channel: NBC (only showing a 5 p.m. ET encore)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 79 hours, 16 minutes, 38 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 29 seconds back
  3. Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 56 seconds back
  4. Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 23 seconds back
  5. Carlos Rodriguez — 13 minutes, 17 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 21 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jasper Philipsen -200
Dylan Groenewegen +500
Mads Pedersen +550
Sam Welsford +2000
Christophe Laporte +2500
Biniam Girmay +2500
Kasper Asgreen +3500
Jordi Meeus +3500
Bryan Coquard +4000
Mathieu van der Poel +4000
Alexander Kristoff +4000
Matej Mohoric +6500
Cees Bol +6500
Victor Campenaerts +8000
Matteo Trentin +8000
Michael Morkov +10000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +10000
Remi Cavagna +13000
Soren Waerenskjold +13000
Peter Sagan +13000
Jasper Stuyven +13000
Luca Mozzato +15000
Fred Wright +15000
Nils Politt +15000
Julian Alaphilippe +20000
Yves Lampaert +20000
Danny Van Poppel +20000
Stefan Kung +20000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +20000
Alberto Bettiol +20000
Tadej Pogacar +20000
Jasper de Buyst +20000
Nikias Arndt +20000
Luka Mezgec +20000
Soren Kragh Andersen +25000
Florian Vermeersch +25000
Corbin Strong +30000
Jonas Abrahamsen +30000
Anthony Turgis +30000
Matis Louvel +40000
Rasmus Tiller +40000
Tom Pidcock +40000
Mike Teunissen +40000
Alex Aranburu +40000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +40000
Axel Zingle +50000
Simon Clarke +50000
Georg Zimmermann +50000
Omar Fraile +50000
Krists Neilands +50000
Quinten Hermans +50000
Marco Haller +50000
Alexey Lutsenko +50000
Nils Eekhoff +50000
Alex Kirsch +50000
Pierre Latour +50000
Mattias Skjelmose +50000
Hugo Houle +50000
Bob Jungels +60000
Tony Gallopin +80000
Neilson Powless +80000
Stan Dewulf +80000
Benoit Cosnefroy +80000
Elmar Reinders +80000
Giulio Ciccone +80000
Dries Devenyns +80000
John Degenkolb +80000
Daniel Oss +80000
Gianni Moscon +80000
Dion Smith +80000
Jonas Gregaard +80000
Oliver Naesen +80000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +80000
Rui Costa +80000
Alexander Edmondson +80000
Valentin Madouas +80000
Frederik Frison +80000
Mikkel Bjerg +80000
Jenthe Biermans +80000
Valentin Ferron +80000
Thibaut Pinot +80000
Michal Kwiatkowski +80000
Quentin Pacher +80000
Maxim Van Gils +80000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000
Warren Barguil +80000
Jonas Vingegaard +80000
Guillaume Boivin +80000
Jonas Rickaert +80000
Tim Declercq +80000
Gorka Izagirre +100000
Patrick Konrad +100000
Lilian Calmejane +100000
Dylan Teuns +100000
Jonathan Castroviejo +100000
Nick Schultz +100000
Tiesj Benoot +100000
Ben O'Connor +100000
Dylan Van Baarle +100000
Nathan Van Hooydonck +100000
Silvan Dillier +100000
Vegard Stake Laengen +100000
Lawson Craddock +100000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +100000
Lars van den Berg +100000
Nans Peters +100000
Clement Champoussin +100000
Anthony Delaplace +100000
Kevin Vermaerke +100000
Yevgeniy Federov +100000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +100000
Anthon Charmig +100000
Michael Gogl +100000
Ramon Sinkeldam +100000
Kevin Geniets +100000
Adrien Petit +100000
Marc Soler +100000
Luke Durbridge +100000
Felix Gall +100000
Ion Izagirre +100000
Laurent Pichon +100000
Felix Grossschartner +100000
Chris Harper +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Pello Bilbao +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

More From DraftKings Network