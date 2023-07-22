 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for club friendly vs. LA Galaxy II

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC in Saturday’s friendly against LA Galaxy II.

By Chinmay Vaidya
SOCCER: JUL 19 Chelsea vs Wrexham AFC
Ben Tozer and Eoghan O’Connell of Wrexham AFC walk off the field at half time during a soccer match on July 19, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC.
Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue their USA tour Saturday when they face LA Galaxy II from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. Galaxy II are the reserve team for MLS side LA Galaxy.

It was a rough opener on the USA tour for Wrexham, who were thoroughly dispatched by Premier League side Chelsea 5-0. The Blues didn’t play their top side but did feature some of the better talents in Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Cucurella. Wrexham still have a long way to go when it comes to being a Premier League-level side, but they are likely to have more success against a MLS reserve team.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this club friendly.

Wrexham AFC vs. LA Galaxy II

Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: MLS NextPro website

