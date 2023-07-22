How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for club friendly vs. LA Galaxy II

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue their USA tour Saturday when they face LA Galaxy II from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. Galaxy II are the reserve team for MLS side LA Galaxy.

It was a rough opener on the USA tour for Wrexham, who were thoroughly dispatched by Premier League side Chelsea 5-0. The Blues didn’t play their top side but did feature some of the better talents in Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Cucurella. Wrexham still have a long way to go when it comes to being a Premier League-level side, but they are likely to have more success against a MLS reserve team.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this club friendly.

Wrexham AFC vs. LA Galaxy II

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: MLS NextPro website