Amalie Vangsgaard scores first career international goal in 90th minute to give Denmark 1-0 win over China

It took 90 minutes but Denmark finally broke through China’s defense at the 2023 women’s World Cup.

Amalie Vangsgaard scored her first career international goal on a header off a corner kick to give Denmark a 1-0 lead en route to a win over China in the group stage. It’s a key victory for the Danes, who were expected to be in contention for the knockout stage as the second team out of Group D with China as their primary competition.

LATE DRAMA



AMALIE VANGSGAARD SCORES DENMARK'S FIRST GOAL OF THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP IN DRAMATIC FASHION! pic.twitter.com/AIcY7OQwYI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

Denmark was a slight moneyline favorite entering the contest according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and joins England at the top of Group D with the victory. The Danes will meet the Lionesses almost a week from now in the second match of the group stage. That contest will likely determine who ends up on top of the group.

China, who has advanced to the knockout stage in every World Cup they’ve participated in, will likely need wins over Haiti and England to qualify after this loss.