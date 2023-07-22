Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 22

Aces are wild around MLB on Sunday, with a whopping 12 pitchers landing in the must-start tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball — names like Gerrit Cole, Shane McClanahan, Max Scherzer, Zack Wheeler, Dylan Cease and much more.

Of course, after that, things fall off a cliff. But don’t worry: If you’re looking for pitching value, you’ve come to the right place, as we break down the entire slate and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, July 22

Pitchers to stream

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — At this point, the Yankees sans Aaron Judge should be treated like fantasy gold — anonymous Angels rookie Chase Silseth just carved up this lineup for 10 Ks in 5.2 innings of one-run ball on Wednesday, for crying out loud. Singer’s season-long numbers are certainly ugly, but we’ve seen the righty thrive before when he’s got his best slider. With how little damage New York’s lineup is doing right now, his upside is worth the gamble.

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers — Obviously this one is a bit risky, but the San Diego Padres are simply not the offense we thought they’d be — capable of disappearing for weeks at a time, especially against righties — and Manning is currently working on a 12-inning scoreless streak. The righty won’t force a ton of strikeouts, but his fly-ball heavy approach is working well in spacious Comerica Park.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, July 22.