Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, July 22

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Saturday, July 22. Despite so many games to choose from for your DFS lineup, the featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of only six games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so few options, here are our favorite team stacks for Saturday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, July 22

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600)

Matt Olson ($6,400)

Ozzie Albies ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($5,800)

Riley has homered in four straight games, but even if that streak comes to an end, with the way that he is seeing the ball, he should be included. Acuna Jr. went 0-for-5 on Friday but is still hitting .328 on the year. Olson hit his 19th double of the season in his last game, and Albies should bat in the top half of the order.

The Braves are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Shohei Ohtani ($6,500)

Mickey Moniak ($4,100)

Taylor Ward ($3,900)

Zach Neto ($3,100)

Ohtani pulled double duty on Friday. He got rocked on the mound for one of the worst outings of his career but should clear his head with a few base knocks on Saturday. Moniak continues to impress and picked up his 13th double of the season. Ward and Neto both homered in their last game and have another favorable matchup against Pittsburgh starter Ryan Borucki.

The Angels are the -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +155 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

Kyle Tucker ($6,200)

Alex Bregman ($5,400)

Jeremy Pena ($4,900)

Mauricio Dubon ($4,100)

Dubon may not be leading off after his 0-for-5 day at the plate on Friday, but he is still hitting .271 this season and is worth an inclusion if he bats leadoff Saturday. Tucker is coming off a monster game with three home runs. Bregman’s 15th home run of the season was overshadowed, but he went 2-for-4 at the plate as did Pena.

The Astros are the -195 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +165 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.