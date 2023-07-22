Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Brewers on Saturday, July 22

The Atlanta Braves (63-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, July 22. First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Atlanta will start rookie Allan Winans making his Major League debut, while Milwaukee counters with Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA).

The Braves are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Braves-Brewers picks: Saturday, July 22nd

Injury report

Braves

Out: RP A.J. Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Brewers

Out: SP Wade Miley (elbow), 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), 3B/OF Brian Anderson (back)

Starting pitchers

Allan Winans vs. Adrian Houser

Winans will make his MLB debut on Saturday. The 27-year-old has shot up through the Minor Leagues of late. He has spent the entirety of this season with the Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate and has amassed a 7-3 record with a 2.81 ERA. Winans struck out 89 over 102.2 innings, starting 13 of the 18 games he’s appeared in.

Houser will make his 13th appearance and 11th start of the season. He has been inconsistent on the mound, and last threw 5.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. Houser allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two. He didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The series' first game saw the Braves pull off the 6-4 win. They have now scored at least six runs in three of their last four games. The Brew Crew have scored at least four runs in three consecutive games. These lineups should be able to tally double-digit runs again on Saturday.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

It’s tough to make a moneyline pick with a rookie on the mound making his debut. He could have some big-league jitters he needs to work out, but Atlanta clearly thinks he is talented, given the quick call-up. The Braves have won consecutive games and should use that momentum to pick up a win, barring a dismal debut for Winans.

Pick: Braves