Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Guardians on Saturday, July 22

The Philadelphia Phillies (52-45) and the Cleveland Guardians (48-49) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, July 22. First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Philly will start Zack Wheeler (7-4, 4.04 ERA), while Cleveland counters with rookie Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.32 ERA).

The Phillies are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Phillies-Guardians picks: Saturday, July 22nd

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), CF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Guardians

Out: SP Shane Bieber (elbow), SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Tanner Bibee

Wheeler will take the mound for the 20th time this season on Saturday. Like the Phillies as a whole, Wheeler has struggled to maintain consistency, allowing at least three earned runs in four consecutive starts. Most recently, Wheeler pitched seven innings against the San Diego Padres. He allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out seven.

The rookie Bibee will be making his 15th career start. He has settled down after some rocky outings early in the season. Bibee last pitched six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six. Bibee didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series saw 11 runs scored. Philadelphia has scored at least four runs in five of their last seven games. Cleveland has tallied at least five runs in five consecutive games. Unless one of the starters throws an absolute gem, this one should see the over hit.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have lost three games in a row. They lost the series opener after going down 6-2 through the sixth inning. J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott homered late, but it was too little too late. The Guardians were able to get to Ranger Suarez early with a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Cleveland’s lineup has been tough to get through all of a sudden, and that momentum should lead to another win on Saturday.

Pick: Guardians