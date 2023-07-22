Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Mariners on Saturday, July 22

After a tight win on Friday night, the Seattle Mariners (49-48) look to continue to gain ground in the AL playoff chase in game two of their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays (54-44) on Saturday afternoon. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET. It’s a marquee matchup on the mound, as Toronto ace Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03 ERA) squares off against Seattle righty Logan Gilbert (8-5, 3.65).

The Jays sit in third place in the AL East, just 5.5 games back of the division-leading Baltimore Orioles. They’ve been solid over the last month, but in recent days they’ve struggled. They come into this one having lost three of their last four, including the series opener in Seattle.

The Mariners have won two straight and are just teetering above .500 over the last 20 and 30 games, respectively. Their record against the AL East is bad, though, at just 8-11.

Toronto enters as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle at +115. The run total is set at 7.5.

Blue Jays-Mariners picks: Saturday, July 22nd

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: SP Kevin Gausman (side)

Out: RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Mariners

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot), SP Marco Gonzales (flexor tendon)

Starting pitchers

Kevin Gausman

Gausman was scratched from his first start coming out of the All-Star break on July 15 with side tightness and hasn’t thrown since. The righty has a 7-5 record and a 3.03 ERA in 2023 through 115.2 innings tossed. He pitched seven innings in a no-decision against Seattle back in April, giving up six hits, no runs and striking out 13.

Seattle will send out Logan Gilbert to the bump. He’s posted a 3.65 ERA this year over 113 innings while fanning 111 batters.

Over/Under pick

Friday’s meeting between the two teams resulted in a run total of 5. Only one of the four games between the teams this season has eclipsed that mark, so we’re betting safe here.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The season series between these two clubs is deadlocked at two wins each. Gausman was dominant in his last start against the Ms, so we’re going to give him the edge in this one, despite coming off an injury.

Pick: Blue Jays -135