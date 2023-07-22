Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Red Sox on Saturday, July 22

The Boston Red Sox (51-46) welcome in the New York Mets (45-51) for the second game of a marquee interleague series at Fenway Park on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer (8-3, 3.99 ERA) gets the start for the visitors, while James Paxton (5-2, 3.51) will go for Boston.

This game’s start time was pushed back after Friday’s series opener was suspended due to rain after four innings, with New York up 4-3. That game will be resumed earlier in the afternoon, so the extra workload in a single day may impact lineups for the nightcap.

The Red Sox enter as slight -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mets at +100. The run total is set at 9.

Mets-Red Sox picks: Saturday, July 22nd

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: OF Tommy Pham (groin)

Out: OF Starling Marte (migraines)

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Brayan Bello (paternity), SP Tanner Houck (face), RP Corey Kluber (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), SS Pablo Reyes (abdomen)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. James Paxton

Scherzer enters Saturday with an 8-3 record this season with a 3.99 ERA. Over his last seven starts, he’s given up 10 home runs and his ERA is up near 5 during that span, although he is coming off arguably his best start of the season last time out against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Paxton’s got a 5-2 record on the year and a 3.51 ERA overall. Over his last seven starts his ERA is down to 3.15 with 40 innings pitched and 40 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Seven of the last 10 Red Sox games have eclipsed the 9.5-run mark and Friday’s game was already at seven runs before it was suspended due to rain. New York’s seen 10-plus runs scored in two of their last 10. But Paxton and Scherzer are pitching pretty solid at the moment. That makes us think the under will hit.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox have won seven of their last 10, but come into this one on a two-game skid and are down in Friday’s suspended game. The Mets have won three of their last four and have Scherzer, who isn’t as dominant as he once was but still very good, on the hill. We like New York.

Pick: Mets +100