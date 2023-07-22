Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Reds on Saturday, July 22

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. It’s a battle of rookies on the mound, with the struggling Brandon Pfaadt (0-3, 9.92 ERA) going for the D-Backs and lefty Brandon Williamson (1-2, 4.96 ERA) pitching for the Reds.

Cincy is the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona coming in at +100. The total is set at 11.

Diamondbacks-Reds picks: Saturday, July 22nd

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Merrill Kelly (calf), RP Andrew Chafin (paternity)

Reds

Day-to-day: SP Luke Weaver (elbow)

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), INF Kevin Newman (stomach), RP Casey Legumina (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Williamson vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt has not seen much action in the Majors this season, largely because he has struggled so much on the mound. In his latest start at the end of June, he conceded six earned runs in two innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. While it’s not always that disastrous, he doesn’t last long on the mound and can be counted on to allow several hits.

Williamson has fared far better in July than he did in June. After ending last month with a 6.29 ERA, Williamson is back on track this month. Over 14 innings pitched in July so far over three starts, he has conceded just four earned runs and recorded 12 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The total of the first game was 15. The Reds are known for their offense, and they will chew Pfaadt up and spit him out. Williamson has been doing well in July, so he may limit the D-Backs, but the Reds’ rotation and bullpen are among the worst in MLB.

Pick: Over 11

Moneyline pick

The Reds took the first game, 9-6, and should take the second, as well. Cincy might have a weak pitching staff, but the D-Backs are putting Pfaadt on the mound, and Cincinnati will have a field day with him as they attempt to heat back up on offense.

Pick: Reds -120