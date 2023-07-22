Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rangers on Saturday, July 22

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.82 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers.

The Dodgers are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers coming in at +110. The total is set at 9.5

Dodgers-Rangers picks: Saturday, July 22nd

Injury report

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique)

Rangers

Day to day: SP Jon Gray (shin), OF Adolis Garcia (elbow)

Out: RP Josh Sborz (biceps)

Starting pitchers

Bobby Miller vs. Dane Dunning

Miller has been struggling on the mound over the last several weeks. In his last three starts in June, he pitched 15.1 innings and allowed 16 earned runs. In his first two starts in July, he has pitched 10.1 innings and allowed five earned runs. It’s certainly an improvement, but he still needs to get back to early-season form.

Dunning has looked solid as of late. In his most recent start, he held the Tampa Bay Rays to two runs in seven innings and recorded four strikeouts. In his other two July starts, Dunning allowed five earned runs over 11.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

After yesterday’s run-fest that ended in a total of 16, I like another over here. Both of these teams bring excellent offenses to the plate, and the Rangers should have a field day with Miller. Even if the Dodgers bring a fraction of yesterday’s action, the over should be an easy bet.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers took the first game, 11-5, but I like the Rangers to grab the second one at home. Despite L.A.’s burning-hot bats from yesterday, the Rangers go up against a struggling Miller today. As the MLB leader in runs per game, the Rangers should be able to light Miller up. The Dodgers will likely get a few runs off of Dunning, but he has looked significantly better than Miller as of late.

Pick: Rangers +110