Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Yankees on Saturday, July 22

The Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Brady Singer (6-8, 5.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Royals, and Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

The Yankees are -245 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Royals coming in at +205. The total is set at 8.

Royals-Yankees picks: Saturday, July 22nd

Injury report

Royals

Out: SP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder), 1B Matt Beaty (concussion)

Yankees

Day-to-day: OF Harrison Bader (rib)

Out: 1B/OF Jake Bauers (shoulder), OF Aaron Judge (toe), OF Willie Calhoun (quad), OF Greg Allen (hip)

Starting pitchers

Brady Singer vs. Gerrit Cole

Cole, a legitimate candidate for this year’s Cy Young award, has been doing extremely well throughout the summer. He wrapped up June with an ERA of 2.40 for the month, and he’s on track for a similar July. In his latest start, he conceded one run in six innings against the Rockies and recorded 11 strikeouts.

Singer had a solid June, but he has struggled in his last few starts. He allowed 20 hits and 10 earned runs over his last 13 innings on the mound, recording just seven strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

While the Royals’ offense has looked solid over their last few games, facing right-hander Cole in Yankee Stadium should put that to a stop today. The Yankees, on the other hand, have not looked good offensively. They rank 19th in the league in runs per game, and even going up against a struggling Singer, I don’t think New York can put it over the top here.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Yankees won the first game, 5-4, and send out one of their best to the mound this time. Despite the Yankees’ second-half struggles, they should be able to pull out a second win here. Singer often has trouble on the road, and the Royals will be stumped by Cole.

Pick: Yankees -245