How to watch France vs. Jamaica in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues on with France and Jamaica beginning group stage play on Sunday, July 23. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Sydney Football Stadium in Australia. Herve Renard is set to become just the second coach to manage at both the men’s and women’s World Cup, while Jamaica will feature star player Khadija Shaw after her highly successful season at Manchester City.

The 2023 World Cup marks the fifth tournament appearance for France as they have advanced to the quarterfinals stage in each of the last three competitions. As for Jamaica, an opportunity presents itself as they look to build on their 2019 tournament appearance where they lost all three matches in the group stage. While the Reggae Girlz enter this match as heavy underdogs, their next game against Panama presents a chance to fight to be the second knockout qualifier.

Les Bleues enter as massive favorites and are listed at -20000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jamaica comes in at +4000, with a draw priced at +2200.

France vs. Jamaica

Date: Sunday, July 23

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.