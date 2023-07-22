 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Netherlands vs. Portugal in 2023 World Cup group stage

Netherlands and Portugal face off on Sunday, July 23. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Pete Hernandez
KERKRADE - Lieke Martens of the Netherlands during the friendly International match between the Netherlands and Belgium at the Parkstad Limburg Stadium on July 2, 2023 in Kerkrade, the Netherlands. The OranjeLeeuwinnen are preparing for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. ANP GERRIT VAN KOLOLEN Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues Sunday morning with the Netherlands facing Portugal in the second match of Group E. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET from Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand. Revenge is on the table as the Dutch defeated Portugal 3-2 in the group stages of last summer’s Women’s Euros.

After finishing as runners-up in the 2019 World Cup, the Netherlands will look to play their way back into the final in what will be their third tournament appearance in the country’s history. As they begin their campaign, they’ll play without star player and all-time record scorer Vivianne Miedema, following an ACL injury which she suffered with Arsenal back in December.

Portugal are one of eight teams making their debut at the 2023 World Cup, having only previously played in two international tournaments in the 2017 and 2022 Euros. In both of those competitions they were knocked out in the group stages, and they’ll look to advance out of a star-studded Group E that features the reigning champion United States.

The Netherlands is priced at -255 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Portugal comes in at +550 underdogs. A draw is set at +370.

Netherlands vs. Portugal

Date: Sunday, July 23
Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network