How to watch Netherlands vs. Portugal in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues Sunday morning with the Netherlands facing Portugal in the second match of Group E. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET from Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand. Revenge is on the table as the Dutch defeated Portugal 3-2 in the group stages of last summer’s Women’s Euros.

After finishing as runners-up in the 2019 World Cup, the Netherlands will look to play their way back into the final in what will be their third tournament appearance in the country’s history. As they begin their campaign, they’ll play without star player and all-time record scorer Vivianne Miedema, following an ACL injury which she suffered with Arsenal back in December.

Portugal are one of eight teams making their debut at the 2023 World Cup, having only previously played in two international tournaments in the 2017 and 2022 Euros. In both of those competitions they were knocked out in the group stages, and they’ll look to advance out of a star-studded Group E that features the reigning champion United States.

The Netherlands is priced at -255 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Portugal comes in at +550 underdogs. A draw is set at +370.

Netherlands vs. Portugal

Date: Sunday, July 23

Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.