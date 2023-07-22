How to watch Sweden vs. South Africa in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues with Sweden and South Africa facing off in their first group play match of the tournament. Kickoff is set bright and early at 1 a.m. ET from Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand. The European side of this match has never missed a World Cup, while South Africa is making their second appearance at the tournament in its history.

Sweden has been one of the more competitive teams at the World Cup throughout the tournament’s history, having finished as runners-up in 2003 and in third place on three occasions, including in France four years ago. Expectations are high for the Blue and Yellow as they rank third in the FIFA rankings, with a deep run not out of the realm of possibilities.

After losing all three of their group games in 2019, South Africa is looking for a better turnaround in 2023, although they remain longshots as the lowest-ranked team within the group.

Sweden is considered as a heavy favorite, priced at -1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook while South Africa comes in at +2500 underdogs. A draw is set at +1000.

Sweden vs. South Africa

Date: Sunday, July 23

Start time: 1 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.