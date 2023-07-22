France vs. Jamaica picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

France and Jamaica begin their 2023 women’s World Cup campaigns Sunday when the two sides face off in Group F. France are favored to win the group according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Jamaica hope to show some improvement after being thoroughly dismantled in three group stage games at the 2019 World Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
France v. Jamaica
Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
France: -6000
Draw: +2000
Jamaica: +4000
Moneyline pick: France -6000
Khadija Shaw is a name to watch for Jamaica, and taking her to score a goal (+400) does offer some value. However, there just isn’t much around her yet in this Jamaican side. France, on the other hand, is an experienced outfit looking to get past the quarterfinal round after two consecutive exits in that stage at the World Cup.
France did lose a friendly to Australia ahead of the tournament, but had three straight victories prior to that loss. In fact, that setback was France’s first international loss since October 2022. This is an experienced, talented group capable of lifting the trophy when it is all said and done. Take them to grab three points here, while potentially finding more value in France -2.5 (-245) or France -3.5 (+100).