France vs. Jamaica picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

France and Jamaica begin their 2023 women’s World Cup campaigns Sunday when the two sides face off in Group F. France are favored to win the group according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Jamaica hope to show some improvement after being thoroughly dismantled in three group stage games at the 2019 World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France v. Jamaica

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

France: -6000

Draw: +2000

Jamaica: +4000

Moneyline pick: France -6000

Khadija Shaw is a name to watch for Jamaica, and taking her to score a goal (+400) does offer some value. However, there just isn’t much around her yet in this Jamaican side. France, on the other hand, is an experienced outfit looking to get past the quarterfinal round after two consecutive exits in that stage at the World Cup.

France did lose a friendly to Australia ahead of the tournament, but had three straight victories prior to that loss. In fact, that setback was France’s first international loss since October 2022. This is an experienced, talented group capable of lifting the trophy when it is all said and done. Take them to grab three points here, while potentially finding more value in France -2.5 (-245) or France -3.5 (+100).