Netherlands vs. Portugal picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Two European nations will meet Sunday morning in Group E play when Netherlands face Portugal. Netherlands are coming off a run to the final in the 2019 women’s World Cup, while Portugal are making their debut appearance in the competition in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netherlands v. Portugal

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Netherlands: -210

Draw: +360

Portugal: +550

Moneyline pick: Draw +360

Netherlands are the better overall unit and have more experience, but are going to be without top scorer Vivianne Miedema for this tournament. That leaves a big hole in the Dutch attack. Portugal are making their World Cup debut but did have some solid results in the lead-up to the tournament, including a draw against England and a close loss to Japan.

We’ve seen our fair share of surprising results already in this competition and while I don’t expect Portugal to win outright, I do expect them to present and strong challenge and come away with at least a point. For bettors who want more value, taking Portugal on the double chance comes in at +165 at DraftKings Sportsbook.