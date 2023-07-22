Sweden vs. South Africa picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Sweden and South Africa kick off Group G play at the 2023 women’s World Cup Sunday morning, with the Swedes looking to make another deep run in the World Cup while South Africa attempt to avoid a repeat of 2019 where they lost all three group stage games by heavy margins.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden v. South Africa

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Sweden: -1200

Draw: +1000

South Africa: +2800

Moneyline pick: Sweden -1200

This should be a fairly one-sided contest, especially if you take World Cup track records into account. Sweden have been regular contenders at global tournaments, shining in World Cups and Olympics. South Africa became debutants at the World Cup in 2019 and got blasted in all three group games.

There have been some upsets already at this tournament and the gap between teams has been closer than expected but Sweden should cruise here. You can get additional value taking Sweden -1.5 (-340) or Sweden -2.5 (-110), but there’s more risk. Sweden should have no trouble grabbing all three points in this one.