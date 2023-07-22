Sweden vs. South Africa picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Sweden and South Africa kick off Group G play at the 2023 women’s World Cup Sunday morning, with the Swedes looking to make another deep run in the World Cup while South Africa attempt to avoid a repeat of 2019 where they lost all three group stage games by heavy margins.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sweden v. South Africa
Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 1 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Sweden: -1200
Draw: +1000
South Africa: +2800
Moneyline pick: Sweden -1200
This should be a fairly one-sided contest, especially if you take World Cup track records into account. Sweden have been regular contenders at global tournaments, shining in World Cups and Olympics. South Africa became debutants at the World Cup in 2019 and got blasted in all three group games.
There have been some upsets already at this tournament and the gap between teams has been closer than expected but Sweden should cruise here. You can get additional value taking Sweden -1.5 (-340) or Sweden -2.5 (-110), but there’s more risk. Sweden should have no trouble grabbing all three points in this one.