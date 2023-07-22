 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sweden vs. South Africa picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sweden vs. South Africa in the group stage at the 2023 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sweden Open Training Session - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden looks on during a Sweden Training Session on July 19, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Photo by Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Sweden and South Africa kick off Group G play at the 2023 women’s World Cup Sunday morning, with the Swedes looking to make another deep run in the World Cup while South Africa attempt to avoid a repeat of 2019 where they lost all three group stage games by heavy margins.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden v. South Africa

Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 1 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Sweden: -1200
Draw: +1000
South Africa: +2800

Moneyline pick: Sweden -1200

This should be a fairly one-sided contest, especially if you take World Cup track records into account. Sweden have been regular contenders at global tournaments, shining in World Cups and Olympics. South Africa became debutants at the World Cup in 2019 and got blasted in all three group games.

There have been some upsets already at this tournament and the gap between teams has been closer than expected but Sweden should cruise here. You can get additional value taking Sweden -1.5 (-340) or Sweden -2.5 (-110), but there’s more risk. Sweden should have no trouble grabbing all three points in this one.

More From DraftKings Network