How to watch Denmark vs. China in 2023 World Cup group stage

Day three of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup wraps up with an early morning matchup between Denmark and China to round out Group D action. Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. ET from Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. This game could carry extreme ramifications as England is expected to win the group while Haiti is a longshot, meaning this could decide Group D’s second knockout qualifier.

Currently ranked 18th in FIFA’s rankings, Denmark hasn’t advanced beyond the group stage of this tournament since 1995, despite boasting one of the stronger talent pools. China, meanwhile, is ranked 15th but hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals stage since their runner-up finish back in 1999. Additionally, both of these countries are solid defensively, which should make for an intriguing matchup.

Denmark enters as slight favorites, priced at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook while China comes in at +350. A draw is installed at +250.

Denmark vs. China

Date: Saturday, July 22

Start time: 8 am E.T.

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.