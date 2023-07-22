 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds to win 2023 Open Championship heading into Final Round

We take a look at the odds to win the 2023 British Open Championship heading into the Final Round.

By Grace McDermott
The 151st Open - Day Three Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The final round of the final major of the year is upon us. The 151st Open Championship heads into Sunday play at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with Brian Harman leading the pack. Harman sits comfortably at 12-under after three rounds, five shots ahead of the next golfer on the leaderboard.

Cameron Young shot a 66 on Saturday to catapult himself into the second-place spot at -7 and Jon Rahm shot a 63 to move into third at -6. Five golfers sit at -5 tied for fourth place, including Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Antoine Rozner.

Harman is obviously the heavy favorite, sitting at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the final 18 holes of the tournament. Rahm comes in at +650, and if he has another round like Saturday’s, he could easily threaten Harman’s lead. Young sits at +700.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 British Open Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook on Saturday, July 22.

2023 Open Championship Odds Entering Final Round

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Brian Harman −200 −2000 −8000
Jon Rahm +650 −200 −700
Cameron Young +700 −175 −550
Viktor Hovland +2000 +130 −250
Tommy Fleetwood +2200 +140 −250
Jason Day +2800 +180 −175
Rory McIlroy +4500 +275 −120
Sepp Straka +4500 +260 −125
Antoine Rozner +7000 +360 +110
Joohyung Kim +18000 +750 +200
Jordan Spieth +25000 +1000 +260
Nicolai Hojgaard +25000 +1000 +275
Shubhankar Sharma +25000 +1000 +280
Alex Fitzpatrick +30000 +1100 +300
Thomas Detry +35000 +1200 +320
Max Homa +35000 +1200 +330
Emiliano Grillo +35000 +1200 +320
Minwoo Lee +40000 +1400 +360
Matthew Fitzpatrick +40000 +1400 +350
Hideki Matsuyama +40000 +1400 +360
Matthew Jordan +40000 +1400 +360
Sungjae Im +60000 +1800 +450
Cameron Smith +60000 +2000 +450
Xander Schauffele +80000 +2200 +500
Tyrrell Hatton +80000 +2500 +550
Patrick Cantlay +80000 +2200 +500
Rickie Fowler +80000 +2200 +500
Wyndham Clark +80000 +2500 +600
Romain Langasque +100000 +3500 +750
Patrick Reed +150000 +4500 +850
Corey Conners +150000 +4000 +800
Byeong Hun An +200000 +5000 +1000
Stewart Cink +250000 +11000 +1800
Richard Bland +250000 +10000 +1600
Alexander Bjork +250000 +8000 +1400
Guido Migliozzi +250000 +9000 +1600
Henrik Stenson +250000 +7000 +1200
Thomas Pieters +500000 +40000 +7000
Scottie Scheffler +500000 +50000 +30000
Ryan Fox +500000 +40000 +5500
Louis Oosthuizen +500000 +50000 +18000
Jordan Smith +500000 +40000 +7500
J.T. Poston +500000 +20000 +3000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +500000 +50000 +30000
Brooks Koepka +500000 +50000 +30000
Adam Scott +500000 +50000 +30000
Abraham Ancer +500000 +40000 +9000
Laurie Canter +500000 +40000 +10000
Rikuya Hoshino +500000 +50000 +13000
Zach Johnson +500000 +50000 +35000
Joost Luiten +500000 +40000 +10000
Hurly Long +500000 +50000 +35000
Alex Noren +500000 +40000 +8000
Oliver Wilson +500000 +50000 +20000
Michael Stewart +500000 +20000 +3500
Matthew Southgate +500000 +50000 +30000
Brendon Todd +500000 +30000 +4000
Sami Valimaki +500000 +50000 +13000
David Lingmerth +500000 +50000 +30000
Brandon Robinson Thompson +50000 +40000
Robert MacIntyre +50000 +40000
Richie Ramsay +50000 +40000
Victor Perez +50000 +40000
Marcel Siem +50000 +40000
Kurt Kitayama +50000 +35000
Gary Woodland +50000 +40000
Andrew Putnam +50000 +40000
Thriston Lawrence +50000 +40000
Adrian Meronk +50000 +40000
Adrian Otaegui +50000 +40000
Padraig Harrington +50000 +40000
Bryson DeChambeau +50000 +40000
Scott Stallings +40000
Zack Fischer +40000
Danny Willett +40000

More From DraftKings Network