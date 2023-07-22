Odds to win 2023 Open Championship heading into Final Round

The final round of the final major of the year is upon us. The 151st Open Championship heads into Sunday play at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with Brian Harman leading the pack. Harman sits comfortably at 12-under after three rounds, five shots ahead of the next golfer on the leaderboard.
Cameron Young shot a 66 on Saturday to catapult himself into the second-place spot at -7 and Jon Rahm shot a 63 to move into third at -6. Five golfers sit at -5 tied for fourth place, including Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Antoine Rozner.
Harman is obviously the heavy favorite, sitting at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the final 18 holes of the tournament. Rahm comes in at +650, and if he has another round like Saturday’s, he could easily threaten Harman’s lead. Young sits at +700.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 British Open Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook on Saturday, July 22.
2023 Open Championship Odds Entering Final Round
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Brian Harman
|−200
|−2000
|−8000
|Jon Rahm
|+650
|−200
|−700
|Cameron Young
|+700
|−175
|−550
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+130
|−250
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2200
|+140
|−250
|Jason Day
|+2800
|+180
|−175
|Rory McIlroy
|+4500
|+275
|−120
|Sepp Straka
|+4500
|+260
|−125
|Antoine Rozner
|+7000
|+360
|+110
|Joohyung Kim
|+18000
|+750
|+200
|Jordan Spieth
|+25000
|+1000
|+260
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+25000
|+1000
|+275
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+25000
|+1000
|+280
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+30000
|+1100
|+300
|Thomas Detry
|+35000
|+1200
|+320
|Max Homa
|+35000
|+1200
|+330
|Emiliano Grillo
|+35000
|+1200
|+320
|Minwoo Lee
|+40000
|+1400
|+360
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+40000
|+1400
|+350
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+40000
|+1400
|+360
|Matthew Jordan
|+40000
|+1400
|+360
|Sungjae Im
|+60000
|+1800
|+450
|Cameron Smith
|+60000
|+2000
|+450
|Xander Schauffele
|+80000
|+2200
|+500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+80000
|+2500
|+550
|Patrick Cantlay
|+80000
|+2200
|+500
|Rickie Fowler
|+80000
|+2200
|+500
|Wyndham Clark
|+80000
|+2500
|+600
|Romain Langasque
|+100000
|+3500
|+750
|Patrick Reed
|+150000
|+4500
|+850
|Corey Conners
|+150000
|+4000
|+800
|Byeong Hun An
|+200000
|+5000
|+1000
|Stewart Cink
|+250000
|+11000
|+1800
|Richard Bland
|+250000
|+10000
|+1600
|Alexander Bjork
|+250000
|+8000
|+1400
|Guido Migliozzi
|+250000
|+9000
|+1600
|Henrik Stenson
|+250000
|+7000
|+1200
|Thomas Pieters
|+500000
|+40000
|+7000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Ryan Fox
|+500000
|+40000
|+5500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+500000
|+50000
|+18000
|Jordan Smith
|+500000
|+40000
|+7500
|J.T. Poston
|+500000
|+20000
|+3000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Brooks Koepka
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Adam Scott
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Abraham Ancer
|+500000
|+40000
|+9000
|Laurie Canter
|+500000
|+40000
|+10000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+500000
|+50000
|+13000
|Zach Johnson
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Joost Luiten
|+500000
|+40000
|+10000
|Hurly Long
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Alex Noren
|+500000
|+40000
|+8000
|Oliver Wilson
|+500000
|+50000
|+20000
|Michael Stewart
|+500000
|+20000
|+3500
|Matthew Southgate
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Brendon Todd
|+500000
|+30000
|+4000
|Sami Valimaki
|+500000
|+50000
|+13000
|David Lingmerth
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|+50000
|+40000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+50000
|+40000
|Richie Ramsay
|+50000
|+40000
|Victor Perez
|+50000
|+40000
|Marcel Siem
|+50000
|+40000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+50000
|+35000
|Gary Woodland
|+50000
|+40000
|Andrew Putnam
|+50000
|+40000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+50000
|+40000
|Adrian Meronk
|+50000
|+40000
|Adrian Otaegui
|+50000
|+40000
|Padraig Harrington
|+50000
|+40000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+50000
|+40000
|Scott Stallings
|+40000
|Zack Fischer
|+40000
|Danny Willett
|+40000