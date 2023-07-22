Odds to win 2023 Open Championship heading into Final Round

The final round of the final major of the year is upon us. The 151st Open Championship heads into Sunday play at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with Brian Harman leading the pack. Harman sits comfortably at 12-under after three rounds, five shots ahead of the next golfer on the leaderboard.

Cameron Young shot a 66 on Saturday to catapult himself into the second-place spot at -7 and Jon Rahm shot a 63 to move into third at -6. Five golfers sit at -5 tied for fourth place, including Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Antoine Rozner.

Harman is obviously the heavy favorite, sitting at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the final 18 holes of the tournament. Rahm comes in at +650, and if he has another round like Saturday’s, he could easily threaten Harman’s lead. Young sits at +700.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 British Open Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook on Saturday, July 22.