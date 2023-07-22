Full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Open Championship on Sunday

Brian Harman is just 18 holes away from immortality, but he’ll have some of the best golfers in the world breathing down his neck at the final round of the 2023 Open Championship from Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.

Harman at -12 through three rounds holds a five-shot lead on Cameron Young at -7 in second place. World No. 3 Jon Rahm is the only golfer at -6, with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day, and Antoine Rozner all T4 at -5.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Harman is of course the chalk at -200 to take home the Claret Jug. Rahm and Young are tied for the second choice at +700. Hovland (+2000), Fleetwood (+2500), and Day (+3000) round out the top of the board.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA has some of the early rounds from 4-7 a.m. ET. NBC takes over from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET and the end of play, with Peacock having full coverage via online streaming from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

Below is a full list of pairings and tee times for the final round of the 2023 Open Championship from Royal Liverpool.