What time is the 2023 Pocono 225 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 22nd with the Pocono 225 at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBC Sports Live. The race is 90 laps with a total of 225 miles. It usually lasts just at or under two hours.

Josh Berry claimed pole position in qualifying on Saturday, edging out Daniel Hemric by 0.264 seconds. Sheldon Creed and Connor Mosack will start on the second row. Last year, Noah Gragson took the checkered flag in 1:49:22. Austin Cindric won in 2021 with a time of 1:54:53, while Chase Briscoe won in overtime in 2020 in a race that lasted 2:05:44.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +300 and is followed by Chase Elliott (+380), Berry (+450), Cole Custer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+650). Nemechek heads into the weekend atop the Xfinity Series standings with 730 points. Austin Hill has 697 points, with Allgaier in third with 670 points.