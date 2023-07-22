 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Pocono 225 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Pocono 225 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
A general view of the field coming down the front straight for a restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono Green 225 Recycled on June 27, 2021 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 22nd with the Pocono 225 at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBC Sports Live. The race is 90 laps with a total of 225 miles. It usually lasts just at or under two hours.

Josh Berry claimed pole position in qualifying on Saturday, edging out Daniel Hemric by 0.264 seconds. Sheldon Creed and Connor Mosack will start on the second row. Last year, Noah Gragson took the checkered flag in 1:49:22. Austin Cindric won in 2021 with a time of 1:54:53, while Chase Briscoe won in overtime in 2020 in a race that lasted 2:05:44.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +300 and is followed by Chase Elliott (+380), Berry (+450), Cole Custer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+650). Nemechek heads into the weekend atop the Xfinity Series standings with 730 points. Austin Hill has 697 points, with Allgaier in third with 670 points.

2023 Pocono 225 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Josh Berry 8 53.587
2 Daniel Hemric 11 53.851
3 Sheldon Creed 2 53.891
4 Connor Mosack 19 53.898
5 Chandler Smith 16 53.946
6 Sammy Smith 18 53.973
7 Brandon Jones 9 54.046
8 Sam Mayer 1 54.049
9 Justin Allgaier 7 54.134
10 Cole Custer 0 54.136
11 Austin Hill 21 54.235
12 Jeb Burton 27 54.241
13 Chase Elliott 17 54.286
14 Jeremy Clements 51 54.321
15 Corey Heim 24 54.394
16 John H. Nemechek 20 54.44
17 Ryan Sieg 39 54.444
18 Brett Moffitt 25 54.445
19 Parker Retzlaff 31 54.448
20 Kyle Sieg 28 54.504
21 Riley Herbst 98 54.575
22 Parker Kligerman 48 54.579
23 Daniel Suárez 10 54.601
24 Kaz Grala 26 54.742
25 Ty Dillon 3 54.825
26 Anthony Alfredo 78 54.912
27 Ryan Ellis 43 55.233
28 Josh Williams 92 55.334
29 Sage Karam 44 55.349
30 Joe Graf Jr 38 55.503
31 Brennan Poole 6 55.749
32 Alex Labbe 8 55.805
33 Chad Chastain 91 55.872
34 Garrett Smithly 4 55.875
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45 55.975
36 Dawson Cram 74 56.018
37 Patrick Emerling 53 56.125
38 Joey Gase 35 56.274
39 Blaine Perkins 2 56.278
40 Timmy Hill 66 56.318
41 Stefan Parsons 7 56.424

