How to watch Pocono 225 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pennsylvania this weekend for the Pocono 225. The Pocono Raceway will host the event on July 22nd after Josh Berry clinched pole position in Saturday qualifying. Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.
The race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. It will run 90 laps totaling 225 miles. The last two years, the race has finished in under 1 hour, 55 minutes. It went over two hours the previous years, but both races went overtime.
John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 and Chase Elliott follows him at +380. Josh Berry is +450, Cole Custer is +600, and Justin Allgaier is +650 to round out the top five. Berry claimed pole position in qualifying on Friday and Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.
How to watch the Pocono 225
Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
Live streaming the Pocono 225 on NBC Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access one of their apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2023 Pocono 225 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Josh Berry
|8
|53.587
|2
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|53.851
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|53.891
|4
|Connor Mosack
|19
|53.898
|5
|Chandler Smith
|16
|53.946
|6
|Sammy Smith
|18
|53.973
|7
|Brandon Jones
|9
|54.046
|8
|Sam Mayer
|1
|54.049
|9
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|54.134
|10
|Cole Custer
|0
|54.136
|11
|Austin Hill
|21
|54.235
|12
|Jeb Burton
|27
|54.241
|13
|Chase Elliott
|17
|54.286
|14
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|54.321
|15
|Corey Heim
|24
|54.394
|16
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|54.44
|17
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|54.444
|18
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|54.445
|19
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|54.448
|20
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|54.504
|21
|Riley Herbst
|98
|54.575
|22
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|54.579
|23
|Daniel Suárez
|10
|54.601
|24
|Kaz Grala
|26
|54.742
|25
|Ty Dillon
|3
|54.825
|26
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|54.912
|27
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|55.233
|28
|Josh Williams
|92
|55.334
|29
|Sage Karam
|44
|55.349
|30
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|55.503
|31
|Brennan Poole
|6
|55.749
|32
|Alex Labbe
|8
|55.805
|33
|Chad Chastain
|91
|55.872
|34
|Garrett Smithly
|4
|55.875
|35
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|55.975
|36
|Dawson Cram
|74
|56.018
|37
|Patrick Emerling
|53
|56.125
|38
|Joey Gase
|35
|56.274
|39
|Blaine Perkins
|2
|56.278
|40
|Timmy Hill
|66
|56.318
|41
|Stefan Parsons
|7
|56.424