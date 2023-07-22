 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Pocono 225 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Pocono 225 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the field coming down the front straight after a restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono Green 225 Recycled on June 27, 2021 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pennsylvania this weekend for the Pocono 225. The Pocono Raceway will host the event on July 22nd after Josh Berry clinched pole position in Saturday qualifying. Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.

The race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. It will run 90 laps totaling 225 miles. The last two years, the race has finished in under 1 hour, 55 minutes. It went over two hours the previous years, but both races went overtime.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 and Chase Elliott follows him at +380. Josh Berry is +450, Cole Custer is +600, and Justin Allgaier is +650 to round out the top five. Berry claimed pole position in qualifying on Friday and Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.

How to watch the Pocono 225

Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Pocono 225 on NBC Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access one of their apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Pocono 225 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Josh Berry 8 53.587
2 Daniel Hemric 11 53.851
3 Sheldon Creed 2 53.891
4 Connor Mosack 19 53.898
5 Chandler Smith 16 53.946
6 Sammy Smith 18 53.973
7 Brandon Jones 9 54.046
8 Sam Mayer 1 54.049
9 Justin Allgaier 7 54.134
10 Cole Custer 0 54.136
11 Austin Hill 21 54.235
12 Jeb Burton 27 54.241
13 Chase Elliott 17 54.286
14 Jeremy Clements 51 54.321
15 Corey Heim 24 54.394
16 John H. Nemechek 20 54.44
17 Ryan Sieg 39 54.444
18 Brett Moffitt 25 54.445
19 Parker Retzlaff 31 54.448
20 Kyle Sieg 28 54.504
21 Riley Herbst 98 54.575
22 Parker Kligerman 48 54.579
23 Daniel Suárez 10 54.601
24 Kaz Grala 26 54.742
25 Ty Dillon 3 54.825
26 Anthony Alfredo 78 54.912
27 Ryan Ellis 43 55.233
28 Josh Williams 92 55.334
29 Sage Karam 44 55.349
30 Joe Graf Jr 38 55.503
31 Brennan Poole 6 55.749
32 Alex Labbe 8 55.805
33 Chad Chastain 91 55.872
34 Garrett Smithly 4 55.875
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45 55.975
36 Dawson Cram 74 56.018
37 Patrick Emerling 53 56.125
38 Joey Gase 35 56.274
39 Blaine Perkins 2 56.278
40 Timmy Hill 66 56.318
41 Stefan Parsons 7 56.424

