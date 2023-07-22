How to watch Pocono 225 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pennsylvania this weekend for the Pocono 225. The Pocono Raceway will host the event on July 22nd after Josh Berry clinched pole position in Saturday qualifying. Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.

The race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. It will run 90 laps totaling 225 miles. The last two years, the race has finished in under 1 hour, 55 minutes. It went over two hours the previous years, but both races went overtime.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 and Chase Elliott follows him at +380. Josh Berry is +450, Cole Custer is +600, and Justin Allgaier is +650 to round out the top five. Berry claimed pole position in qualifying on Friday and Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.

How to watch the Pocono 225

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Pocono 225 on NBC Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access one of their apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup