Odds for UFC Fight Night: Aspinall-Tybura on Saturday, July 22

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 22. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNetworkStaff
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The UFC heads across the pond for Fight Night 224 from the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. Heavyweights will headline the card with Tom Aspinall, ranked fifth among UFC heavyweights, taken in on Marcin Tybura, who is ranked 10th in the heavyweight division. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream with the preliminary card beginning at noon and the main card starting at 3 p.m. ET

Also on the card is the popular British fighter “Meatball” Molly McCann, hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to Erin Blanchfield, in a bout against Julija Stoliarenko in the women’s flyweight division.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card

Tom Aspinall: -475
Marcin Tybura: +350

Molly McCann: -210
Julija Stoliarenko: +180

Nathaniel Wood: -195
Andre Fili: +165

Paul Craig: +185
Andre Muniz: -215

Jai Herbert: +140
Fares Ziam: -165

Lerone Murphy: -140
Josh Culibao: +120

Preliminary card

Davey Grant: +120
Daniel Marcos: -140

Danny Roberts: -125
Jonny Parsons: +105

Marc Diakese: +165
Joel Alvarez: -195

Michael Parkin: +135
Jamal Pogues: -165

Makhmud Muradov: -345
Bryan Barberena: +265

Ketlen Vieira: -150
Pannie Kianzad: +130

Chris Duncan: -155
Yanal Ashmouz: +135

Shauna Bannon: +130
Bruna Brasil: -150

Jafel Filho: -110
Daniel Barez: -110

