Odds for UFC Fight Night: Aspinall-Tybura on Saturday, July 22

The UFC heads across the pond for Fight Night 224 from the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. Heavyweights will headline the card with Tom Aspinall, ranked fifth among UFC heavyweights, taken in on Marcin Tybura, who is ranked 10th in the heavyweight division. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream with the preliminary card beginning at noon and the main card starting at 3 p.m. ET
Also on the card is the popular British fighter “Meatball” Molly McCann, hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to Erin Blanchfield, in a bout against Julija Stoliarenko in the women’s flyweight division.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Main card
Tom Aspinall: -475
Marcin Tybura: +350
Molly McCann: -210
Julija Stoliarenko: +180
Nathaniel Wood: -195
Andre Fili: +165
Paul Craig: +185
Andre Muniz: -215
Jai Herbert: +140
Fares Ziam: -165
Lerone Murphy: -140
Josh Culibao: +120
Preliminary card
Davey Grant: +120
Daniel Marcos: -140
Danny Roberts: -125
Jonny Parsons: +105
Marc Diakese: +165
Joel Alvarez: -195
Michael Parkin: +135
Jamal Pogues: -165
Makhmud Muradov: -345
Bryan Barberena: +265
Ketlen Vieira: -150
Pannie Kianzad: +130
Chris Duncan: -155
Yanal Ashmouz: +135
Shauna Bannon: +130
Bruna Brasil: -150
Jafel Filho: -110
Daniel Barez: -110