Odds for UFC Fight Night: Aspinall-Tybura on Saturday, July 22

The UFC heads across the pond for Fight Night 224 from the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. Heavyweights will headline the card with Tom Aspinall, ranked fifth among UFC heavyweights, taken in on Marcin Tybura, who is ranked 10th in the heavyweight division. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream with the preliminary card beginning at noon and the main card starting at 3 p.m. ET

Also on the card is the popular British fighter “Meatball” Molly McCann, hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to Erin Blanchfield, in a bout against Julija Stoliarenko in the women’s flyweight division.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card

Tom Aspinall: -475

Marcin Tybura: +350

Molly McCann: -210

Julija Stoliarenko: +180

Nathaniel Wood: -195

Andre Fili: +165

Paul Craig: +185

Andre Muniz: -215

Jai Herbert: +140

Fares Ziam: -165

Lerone Murphy: -140

Josh Culibao: +120

Preliminary card

Davey Grant: +120

Daniel Marcos: -140

Danny Roberts: -125

Jonny Parsons: +105

Marc Diakese: +165

Joel Alvarez: -195

Michael Parkin: +135

Jamal Pogues: -165

Makhmud Muradov: -345

Bryan Barberena: +265

Ketlen Vieira: -150

Pannie Kianzad: +130

Chris Duncan: -155

Yanal Ashmouz: +135

Shauna Bannon: +130

Bruna Brasil: -150

Jafel Filho: -110

Daniel Barez: -110