George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Former unified lightweight champion of the world, George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10 KOs) returns to the ring this Saturday, July 22 to fight Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) live from the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET with main event ring-walks projected for 11 p.m. Kambosos Jr. vs. Hughes will be streamed on ESPN+.

Kambosos Jr. enters this bout following back-to-back losses to current undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney in 2022. The 30-year-old from Australia defeated Lee Selby in 2020, making him mandatory challenger for the IBF lightweight title. His signature win came in 2021 as he upset Teofimo Lopez by way of split decision to earn the unified lightweight crown. On a championship high, he then faced off with Haney twice, losing both bouts in his hometown.

Hughes is taking a big step up in competition, but he has won six straight fights, including a 2021 victory over Jovanni Straffon. In that win he secured the IBF lightweight title and since then has successfully defended the championship twice. Hughes has a big opportunity ahead and will try to extend his winning streak to 7 Kambosos Jr.

Kambosos Jr. is a -340 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hughes is the underdog at +260.

