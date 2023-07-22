George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. returns to the ring Saturday, July 22 when he faces Englishman Maxi Hughes in a lightweight eliminator bout from the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. ESPN+ will have the broadcast and streaming starting at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes

The main event is expected to start at 11 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will handle the entire broadcast from the main card to the main event.

Fighter history

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) is making his return to the ring after losing consecutive bouts to Devin Haney. He came on the scene with a shocking split decision win over Teofimo Lopez to win the unified lightweight titles on November 27, 2021. Kambosos took the titles back to his native Australia where Haney took the challenge and dominated Kambosos with unanimous decision wins on June 5, 2022, and October 16, 2022. If Haney moves to 140 pounds as rumored, Kambosos could be in line for a title shot with a win Saturday.

Hughes (26-2, 5 KOs), 33, has won six straight fights and grabbed the IBO lightweight title with a decision win over Jovanni Straffon on September 4, 2021. He has two successful defenses of that title, beating Ryan Walsh on March 26, 2022, and Kid Galahad on September 24, 2022. Hughes is a puncher light on power, but strong on output and will look to score with his ability to throw punches from the start of the round until the finish.

This card also includes top prospect Keyshawn Davis, a silver medalist in the 2020 Olympics. Davis (8-0, 6 KOs), 24, is going to be a heavy favorite (-10000) against Francesco Patera and will likely put on a show as he continues to move toward title contention.

Fight odds

Kambosos Jr. is a -340 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hughes is the underdog at +260.

Full card for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes