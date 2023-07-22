Full undercard for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes lightweight fight

Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. returns to the ring Saturday, July 22 when he faces Englishman Maxi Hughes in a lightweight eliminator bout from the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. ESPN+ will have the broadcast and streaming starting at 8 p.m. ET with the main event expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) is making his return to the ring after losing consecutive bouts to Devin Haney. He came on the scene with a shocking split decision win over Teofimo Lopez to win the unified lightweight titles on November 27, 2021. Kambosos took the titles back to his native Australia where Haney took the challenge and dominated Kambosos with unanimous decision wins on June 5, 2022, and October 16, 2022.

Hughes (26-2, 5 KOs), 33, has won six straight fights and grabbed the IBO lightweight title with a decision win over Jovanni Straffon on September 4, 2021. He has two successful defenses of that title, beating Ryan Walsh on March 26, 2022, and Kid Galahad on September 24, 2022.

Kambosos Jr. is a -340 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hughes is the underdog at +260.

Full Card for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes