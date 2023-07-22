NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for HighPoint.com 400 in Pocono

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pennsylvania this weekend for its annual trip to Pocono Raceway. The HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the playoff chase heating up.

A day before the race, the drivers are running qualifying to set the starting lineup. The field is split in half with two groups of qualifying in round 1. Each group will run single-car, one-lap qualifying and the five fastest in each group will advance to a second round. In that round, the ten drivers will each run a single lap again to secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, a trio of drivers are favored to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all +550 to win. Truex is the current points leader and won last week’s Crayon 301 in New Hampshire. Busch and Hamlin split the five races at Pocono Raceway between 2017 and 2021. Last year, Hamlin finished first and Busch finished second, but both were disqualified after failing a post-race inspection. Chase Elliott finished third and was awarded the win. Elliott is +1200 to win outright this year.

Here is the full entry list for the HighPoint.com 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.