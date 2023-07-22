 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for HighPoint.com 400 in Pocono

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at the Pocono Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pennsylvania this weekend for its annual trip to Pocono Raceway. The HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the playoff chase heating up.

A day before the race, the drivers are running qualifying to set the starting lineup. The field is split in half with two groups of qualifying in round 1. Each group will run single-car, one-lap qualifying and the five fastest in each group will advance to a second round. In that round, the ten drivers will each run a single lap again to secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, a trio of drivers are favored to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all +550 to win. Truex is the current points leader and won last week’s Crayon 301 in New Hampshire. Busch and Hamlin split the five races at Pocono Raceway between 2017 and 2021. Last year, Hamlin finished first and Busch finished second, but both were disqualified after failing a post-race inspection. Chase Elliott finished third and was awarded the win. Elliott is +1200 to win outright this year.

Here is the full entry list for the HighPoint.com 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network