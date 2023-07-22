 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for HighPoint.com 400 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M’s Fan Appreciation 400 the Pocono Mountains 225at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has six races remaining before the playoffs start, and this weekend the circuit will be in Pennsylvania at the Pocono Raceway. The HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, and the day prior we’ll have qualifying at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on USA Network and you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The drivers will run one-car, single-lap qualifying at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. The 36-driver field will be split in half with 18 drivers in Group A and 18 in Group B. Each driver will run a lap and the top five drivers in each group will advance to the second round. At that point, those final ten drivers will each run a lap and the fastest will claim the pole position.

The HighPoint.com 400 has three co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all +550 to win Sunday’s race. Kyle Larson follows at +750 and William Byron is +900.

The full entry list for qualifying is listed below and we’ll update that with the starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

How to watch qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400

Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 3:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 HighPoint.com 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

