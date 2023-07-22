How to watch NASCAR qualifying for HighPoint.com 400 on TV and via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series has six races remaining before the playoffs start, and this weekend the circuit will be in Pennsylvania at the Pocono Raceway. The HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, and the day prior we’ll have qualifying at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on USA Network and you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The drivers will run one-car, single-lap qualifying at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. The 36-driver field will be split in half with 18 drivers in Group A and 18 in Group B. Each driver will run a lap and the top five drivers in each group will advance to the second round. At that point, those final ten drivers will each run a lap and the fastest will claim the pole position.

The HighPoint.com 400 has three co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all +550 to win Sunday’s race. Kyle Larson follows at +750 and William Byron is +900.

The full entry list for qualifying is listed below and we’ll update that with the starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

How to watch qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list