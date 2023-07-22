 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.

By David Fucillo
&nbsp;A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is fast approaching the 2023 playoffs, and Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway will be pivotal for drivers on the bubble. The field will race in the HighPoint.com 400, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The day prior, the field will run through qualifying to determine the starting lineup. The drivers will get practice in starting at 2:35 p.m. and qualifying itself will start at approximately 3:20 p.m. It features two rounds of racing and will last a little over an hour. USA Network will air qualifying with NBC Sports Live providing a live stream.

Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all installed at +550 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. A year ago, Hamlin and Busch finished first and second but were disqualified after failing a post-race inspection. Chase Elliott finished third and was bumped up to first with the disqualifications. He’s +1200 to win outright this year.

Below is the full entry list for qualifying. It will be updated with the starting lineup following the conclusion of qualifying.

Entry list

2023 HighPoint.com 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

