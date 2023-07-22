NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series is fast approaching the 2023 playoffs, and Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway will be pivotal for drivers on the bubble. The field will race in the HighPoint.com 400, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The day prior, the field will run through qualifying to determine the starting lineup. The drivers will get practice in starting at 2:35 p.m. and qualifying itself will start at approximately 3:20 p.m. It features two rounds of racing and will last a little over an hour. USA Network will air qualifying with NBC Sports Live providing a live stream.

Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all installed at +550 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. A year ago, Hamlin and Busch finished first and second but were disqualified after failing a post-race inspection. Chase Elliott finished third and was bumped up to first with the disqualifications. He’s +1200 to win outright this year.

Below is the full entry list for qualifying. It will be updated with the starting lineup following the conclusion of qualifying.

Entry list