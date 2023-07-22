How to watch the CRC Brakleen 150 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series is racing at Pocono Raceway on Saturday and the starting lineup for the race is set. Nick Sanchez claimed pole position for the CRC Brakleen 150 and Jake Garcia will join him on the front row. The race gets started at noon ET on Saturday and will air on FS1. Fox Sports Live will offer a live stream.

Kyle Busch opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and remains at +110 after claiming the 12th position in the starting lineup. Corey Heim follows at +350 and will start ninth. Sanchez is +1400 to win after claiming the pole while Garcia is +4500 after claiming a front row spot.

A year ago, Chandler Smith won this race, but will not compete this year. Zane Smith claimed the pole last year and will start sixth this year. He is +750 to win the race on Saturday.

How to watch the CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the CRC Brakleen 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup