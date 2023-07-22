 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the CRC Brakleen 150 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the CRC Brakleen 150 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Pocono Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Nick Sanchez, driver of the #2 Gainbridge Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is racing at Pocono Raceway on Saturday and the starting lineup for the race is set. Nick Sanchez claimed pole position for the CRC Brakleen 150 and Jake Garcia will join him on the front row. The race gets started at noon ET on Saturday and will air on FS1. Fox Sports Live will offer a live stream.

Kyle Busch opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and remains at +110 after claiming the 12th position in the starting lineup. Corey Heim follows at +350 and will start ninth. Sanchez is +1400 to win after claiming the pole while Garcia is +4500 after claiming a front row spot.

A year ago, Chandler Smith won this race, but will not compete this year. Zane Smith claimed the pole last year and will start sixth this year. He is +750 to win the race on Saturday.

How to watch the CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the CRC Brakleen 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 CRC Brakleen 150 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Nick Sanchez 2
2 Jake Garcia 35
3 Grant Enfinger 23
4 Carson Hocevar 42
5 Austin Hill 7
6 Zane Smith 38
7 Rajah Caruth 24
8 Matt DiBenedetto 25
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Chase Purdy 4
11 Taylor Gray 17
12 Kyle Busch 51
13 Tanner Gray 15
14 Christopher Bell 61
15 Kaz Grala 1
16 Stewart Friesen 52
17 Kaden Honeycutt 44
18 Tyler Ankrum 16
19 Stefan Parsons 02
20 Daniel Dye 43
21 Hailie Deegan 13
22 Ben Rhodes 99
23 Ross Chastain 41
24 Parker Kligerman 75
25 Matt Crafton 88
26 Colby Howard 9
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Bret Holmes 32
29 Josh Reaume 33
30 Spencer Boyd 12
31 Cory Roper 4
32 Stephen Mallozzi 22
33 Chad Chastain 20
34 Bryan Dauzat 28
35 Norm Benning 6
36 Dean Thompson 5
37 Christian Eckes 19
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Tyler Hill 56

More From DraftKings Network